COZAD, Neb. — A gentle giant. A teddy bear.

That’s how coaches and teachers remember Pedro Garcia III, 27, who died late Saturday from COVID-19 at Good Samaritan Hospital.

A 2011 graduate of Cozad High School, Garcia returned there last August to work as a paraeducator with bilingual students. A former varsity wrestler at Cozad, Garcia also volunteered to assist with the wrestling team.

“It’s been a tough weekend,” Bill Beckenhauer, principal of Cozad High School, said Monday. “I still have fond memories of him wrestling as a senior here. He was a crowd favorite.”

Beckenhauer also said Garcia “made an impact on lots of bilingual learners. He worked very well with students. It takes a unique individual to build those relationships. His death has been difficult for a lot of kids here.”

Garcia’s younger brother Pierro, 19, said Pedro had the gift of “turning a negative situation into a positive one. When our grandpa died, he was the one who was cheering everyone up, telling everyone stories. He made everyone smile and laugh.”

Garcia was also Pierro’s unofficial wrestling coach.

“At my first wrestling tournament in high school, I was so nervous, but he was in my corner, calming me down. It worked,” he said. “Before every match, he’d be right behind me, talking to me.”

Garcia was the third Dawson County resident to die from complications of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the past week. As of Monday, Dawson County had the fourth-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state, with 552.

Derek Hammerlun, the head wrestling coach at Cozad since 2005, first met Garcia as a student. Chuckling as he told the story, he said he “plucked Pedro out of the hallway and pulled him into a meeting” about joining the wrestling team. “Someone said we ‘asked him’ to be on the team. No. He’d say we dragged him by the ear,” Hammerlun said.

Garcia excelled at wrestling.

After high school, he wrestled at Colby Community College in Kansas. That’s where Shawn Kelley, then head wrestling coach at Hastings College, first saw him. Kelley knew instantly that he wanted Garcia to wrestle for the college.

“I saw him as a sophomore in a wrestling tournament at Colby. He was about 300 pounds. We needed a heavyweight. We talked. I knew he was from Nebraska, and I told him I could give him a chance to compete closer to home,” Kelley said.

Garcia transferred to Hastings and was there from 2013 to 2015.

“He had a heart of gold. He was always happy. He was a bright light in a room. I’d have taken a whole team full of him. He was the most well-liked kid on our roster. People liked having that big teddy bear around,” Kelley said.

Kelley left Hastings in 2014 and was followed as head coach by Mike Schadwinkel.

“He was a delight to be around,” Schadwinkel said about Garcia. “He was a good kid. He worked hard. He was a good person. He was willing to help anybody in any area of their life.”

Garcia’s assistant wrestling coach both years was Howard Sheley. “Pedro was a great kid, truly a gentle giant,” Sheley said. “I never heard him complain, he did what you asked him to do. He worked really hard to please you.”

Garcia attended the University of Nebraska at Kearney from 2016 to 2018 and was working toward a degree in criminal justice.

Hammerlun said Garcia excelled at being a friend and a mentor, too. Hammerlun said after Garcia joined the Cozad faculty last summer, he volunteered to mentor members of the wrestling team. He didn’t get paid. He just loved doing it.

“That was Pedro. He loved wrestling and he loved Cozad and he was just giving back to the program and the guys that had given him so much. I feel terrible for his family. What do you do in these times when you can’t gather more than 10 people to mourn?” Hammerlun said.