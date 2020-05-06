That’s how coaches and teachers remember Pedro Garcia III, 27, who died late Saturday from COVID-19 at Good Samaritan Hospital.
A 2011 graduate of Cozad High School, Garcia returned there last August to work as a paraeducator with bilingual students. A former varsity wrestler at Cozad, Garcia also volunteered to assist with the wrestling team.
“It’s been a tough weekend,” Bill Beckenhauer, principal of Cozad High School, said Monday. “I still have fond memories of him wrestling as a senior here. He was a crowd favorite.”
Beckenhauer also said Garcia “made an impact on lots of bilingual learners. He worked very well with students. It takes a unique individual to build those relationships. His death has been difficult for a lot of kids here.”
Garcia’s younger brother Pierro, 19, said Pedro had the gift of “turning a negative situation into a positive one. When our grandpa died, he was the one who was cheering everyone up, telling everyone stories. He made everyone smile and laugh.”
Garcia was also Pierro’s unofficial wrestling coach.
“At my first wrestling tournament in high school, I was so nervous, but he was in my corner, calming me down. It worked,” he said. “Before every match, he’d be right behind me, talking to me.”
Garcia was the third Dawson County resident to die from complications of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the past week. As of Monday, Dawson County had the fourth-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state, with 552.
Derek Hammerlun, the head wrestling coach at Cozad since 2005, first met Garcia as a student. Chuckling as he told the story, he said he “plucked Pedro out of the hallway and pulled him into a meeting” about joining the wrestling team. “Someone said we ‘asked him’ to be on the team. No. He’d say we dragged him by the ear,” Hammerlun said.
Garcia excelled at wrestling.
After high school, he wrestled at Colby Community College in Kansas. That’s where Shawn Kelley, then head wrestling coach at Hastings College, first saw him. Kelley knew instantly that he wanted Garcia to wrestle for the college.
“I saw him as a sophomore in a wrestling tournament at Colby. He was about 300 pounds. We needed a heavyweight. We talked. I knew he was from Nebraska, and I told him I could give him a chance to compete closer to home,” Kelley said.
Garcia transferred to Hastings and was there from 2013 to 2015.
“He had a heart of gold. He was always happy. He was a bright light in a room. I’d have taken a whole team full of him. He was the most well-liked kid on our roster. People liked having that big teddy bear around,” Kelley said.
Kelley left Hastings in 2014 and was followed as head coach by Mike Schadwinkel.
“He was a delight to be around,” Schadwinkel said about Garcia. “He was a good kid. He worked hard. He was a good person. He was willing to help anybody in any area of their life.”
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Garcia’s assistant wrestling coach both years was Howard Sheley. “Pedro was a great kid, truly a gentle giant,” Sheley said. “I never heard him complain, he did what you asked him to do. He worked really hard to please you.”
Garcia attended the University of Nebraska at Kearney from 2016 to 2018 and was working toward a degree in criminal justice.
Hammerlun said Garcia excelled at being a friend and a mentor, too. Hammerlun said after Garcia joined the Cozad faculty last summer, he volunteered to mentor members of the wrestling team. He didn’t get paid. He just loved doing it.
“That was Pedro. He loved wrestling and he loved Cozad and he was just giving back to the program and the guys that had given him so much. I feel terrible for his family. What do you do in these times when you can’t gather more than 10 people to mourn?” Hammerlun said.
1 of 9
Rosemary Holeman was an avid traveler, visiting China in 2006. The onetime host of an Omaha children’s TV program died at home Jan. 3. Read more
Mark E. Horwich, 51, was on duty with the Clover-Roane Volunteer Fire Department of West Virginia when he was killed Jan. 11 in a crash en route to a structure fire near the town of Newton. Horwich was alone in a firetruck that went off the road and crashed, said Adam Smith, the assistant fire chief with the department. Horwich was a former captain with the Boys Town Volunteer Fire Department. Read more
Mark Lambrecht and his wife, Kristi, started working from their basement, then from their garage, then, finally, from a building in downtown Omaha, turning Lambrecht Glass Studio Inc. into a company that did projects for St. Vincent de Paul Church, the Cloisters on the Platte and the Holy Family Shrine.
Lambrecht died Jan. 14 after a yearlong battle with ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease. He was 67. Read more
During his 38 years at Benson High School, Alfred “Fred” Pisasale was one of the school’s most popular teachers. Pisasale, a 1946 Central High School graduate who wrestled and played tennis at Omaha University, died Jan. 22 after a brief illness. He was 91. Read more
Omaha real estate developer Millard Roy Seldin was just 12 when he first demonstrated an entrepreneurial spirit. He bought a bike paid for with money he earned selling magazines door to door. He then used that bike to do more paper routes and earn more money. Years later, while in college, Seldin used those skills and work ethic to help his father, Ben Seldin, form the homebuilding company Seldin and Seldin.
Millard Roy Seldin, a native of Council Bluffs, died on Jan. 24 at age 93 in Paradise Valley, Arizona. Read more
Officer Aaron Hanson, Falco’s handler on the job and his chauffeur in retirement, called The World-Herald on Jan. 28 to say the 14-year-old canine crime fighter was being put to sleep. Falco had developed a brain tumor that was causing him to suffer as he experienced an increasing number of seizures. Read more
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2020:
1 of 9
Rosemary Holeman was an avid traveler, visiting China in 2006. The onetime host of an Omaha children’s TV program died at home Jan. 3. Read more
Longtime prosecutor Gary Lacey helped create a care center for child victims of assault and violence in Lincoln and Lancaster County. Lacey died Jan. 2 at the age of 77. Read more
KILEY CRUSE/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mark E. Horwich, 51, was on duty with the Clover-Roane Volunteer Fire Department of West Virginia when he was killed Jan. 11 in a crash en route to a structure fire near the town of Newton. Horwich was alone in a firetruck that went off the road and crashed, said Adam Smith, the assistant fire chief with the department. Horwich was a former captain with the Boys Town Volunteer Fire Department. Read more
KAM KLOTH PHOTOGRAPHY
Mark Lambrecht and his wife, Kristi, started working from their basement, then from their garage, then, finally, from a building in downtown Omaha, turning Lambrecht Glass Studio Inc. into a company that did projects for St. Vincent de Paul Church, the Cloisters on the Platte and the Holy Family Shrine.
Lambrecht died Jan. 14 after a yearlong battle with ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease. He was 67. Read more
If a measure of one’s life was taken in days, Jimmy Smith got fewer than average. He died Jan. 15 at age 65.
If a measure was taken in wealth, the retired U.S. Postal Service worker who put in 33 years wouldn’t crack the upper tiers of American society.
But if that measure were taken in lives changed, then the former youth coach would break the scale. If you needed it, Jimmy gave it to you. Read more
JIMMY SMITH FAMILY
During his 38 years at Benson High School, Alfred “Fred” Pisasale was one of the school’s most popular teachers. Pisasale, a 1946 Central High School graduate who wrestled and played tennis at Omaha University, died Jan. 22 after a brief illness. He was 91. Read more
Omaha real estate developer Millard Roy Seldin was just 12 when he first demonstrated an entrepreneurial spirit. He bought a bike paid for with money he earned selling magazines door to door. He then used that bike to do more paper routes and earn more money. Years later, while in college, Seldin used those skills and work ethic to help his father, Ben Seldin, form the homebuilding company Seldin and Seldin.
Millard Roy Seldin, a native of Council Bluffs, died on Jan. 24 at age 93 in Paradise Valley, Arizona. Read more
Officer Aaron Hanson, Falco’s handler on the job and his chauffeur in retirement, called The World-Herald on Jan. 28 to say the 14-year-old canine crime fighter was being put to sleep. Falco had developed a brain tumor that was causing him to suffer as he experienced an increasing number of seizures. Read more
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Frank Bemis, who served as Douglas County assessor for 24 years before retiring to work in the real estate and insurance businesses, died Feb. 14. Read more
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.