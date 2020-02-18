THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA HAS ISSUED A
* FLOOD ADVISORY FOR...
AN ICE JAM IN...
SOUTHWESTERN DOUGLAS COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA...
NORTHEASTERN SAUNDERS COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA...
* UNTIL 900 PM CST THURSDAY.
* AT 905 AM CST, A NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE EMPLOYEE OBSERVED MINOR
FLOODING NEAR THE HIGHWAY 64 BRIDGE ALONG THE PLATTE RIVER. WATER
WAS OUT OF THE BANKS NEAR THE BRIDGE. THIS WAS LIKELY DUE TO ICE
ACTION ALONG THE RIVER. PERSONS ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD MONITOR
RIVER LEVELS CLOSELY FOR FUTURE FLUCTUATIONS, AND BE PREPARED TO
TAKE ACTION.
* FLOODING WILL REMAIN OVER MAINLY RURAL AREAS OF SOUTHWESTERN
DOUGLAS AND NORTHEASTERN SAUNDERS COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS RIVER OR STREAM FLOWS ARE ELEVATED, OR PONDING
OF WATER IN URBAN OR OTHER AREAS IS OCCURRING OR IS IMMINENT.
&&
top story
Corrections Department will seek private-sector proposals for new prison between Lincoln, Omaha
Nebraska corrections officials say they are interested in building a new prison to address overcrowding, but the ACLU of Nebraska says that's not the right course.
On Tuesday, Scott Frakes, director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, said the department is interested in partnering with the private sector in the construction of a medium to maximum security prison. The partnership would be for the construction of the prison, according to the statement.
Frakes said an initial idea would be the construction of a 1,600 bed facility, located between Omaha and Lincoln.
“That is not set in stone,” said Frakes. “Obviously, the RFI (request for information) will help inform us on where best to locate the facility in order to support staffing, the size of the facility, how many beds and the custody level(s).”
Last year, when the state reached a new high for prison population, corrections was at 163% of capacity and holding so many people the state had 2,140 more inmates than its prisons were designed to handle.
Nebraska's overcrowding ranks second-worst in the nation, trailing only Alabama, a state that is facing federal intervention to reduce crowding.
On Tuesday, Frakes said the department will be issuing a request for information on options for the construction and maintenance of a prison.
Such a partnership could allow for accelerated construction, he said. The state would enter into a long-term lease with the possibility of owning the prison at the end of the lease.
“This is a first step to examine what options are out there,” he added.
The JFA Institute has projected that the number of men being admitted to Nebraska's prisons will increase about 2.5% each year over the next decade. Admission of women is expected to increase about 2.0% on average, annually.
ACLU of Nebraska Executive Director Danielle Conrad said the state can't build its way out of the problem.
"Nebraska is struggling to adequately staff the facilities we already have ... We should be focused on diverting people out of our prison system and reuniting families instead of building new beds in a never-ending attempt to keep up with our broken system of mass incarceration.”
