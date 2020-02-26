On Tuesday morning, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers closed the final breach in federally funded Missouri River levees along the Nebraska-Iowa border. Farmers helped contractors with the work. This work is being done on the L575 levee near Hamburg, Iowa.
On Tuesday morning, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers closed the final breach in federally funded Missouri River levees along the Nebraska-Iowa border. This work is being done on the L575 levee near Hamburg, Iowa.
On Tuesday morning, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers closed the final breach in federally funded Missouri River levees along the Nebraska-Iowa border. Farmers helped contractors with the work. This work is being done on the L575 levee near Hamburg, Iowa.
NANCY GAARDER/THE WORLD-HERALD
On Tuesday morning, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers closed the final breach in federally funded Missouri River levees along the Nebraska-Iowa border. This work is being done on the L575 levee near Hamburg, Iowa.
NANCY GAARDER/THE WORLD-HERALD
On Tuesday morning, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers closed the final breach in federally funded Missouri River levees along the Nebraska-Iowa border.
NANCY GAARDER/THE WORLD-HERALD
On Tuesday morning, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers closed the final breach in federally funded Missouri River levees along the Nebraska-Iowa border.
HAMBURG, Iowa — The grimy Caterpillar backed up, shoved its bucket under the silty black clay Tuesday and pushed the load up a newly formed levee east of the Missouri River.
That kind of work — siphoning sand out of the Missouri River, hauling loads of dirt, spreading gravel, shoveling, molding and sculpting berms — has been at the heart of a nearly yearlong, 24-hour-a-day effort to close catastrophic breaches in the Missouri River levee system.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was able to declare a crucial victory: closing the last breach in federally funded levees along the Nebraska-Iowa border.
At 7:20 a.m., to be precise, said Col. John Hudson, district commander for the Omaha District of the Corps. That’s how important this accomplishment is, that Hudson would know its completion time to the minute.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Closing the breach along Levee L575 near Hamburg provides protection to Hamburg, its residents and businesses and to area farmers eager to get crops in the field. The agricultural economy, especially, needed the certainty that levee repairs would provide. With levees still broken open and fields vulnerable to flooding, farmers would have had difficulty getting crop insurance for this season. Some farmers along this stretch of the Missouri River already have gone two years without a harvest from their bottom-land fields.
“This was critically important,” Hudson said. “This will enable farmers to get the best rate on crop insurance and puts them in a position to farm behind the levee without an excessive level of risk.”
Hudson said there remains plenty of work left to do to fully restore the levees. By next week, the Corps expects to have its levees restored to their original height, a so-called 100-year flood protection level. Other work yet to be done includes repairing and restoring the sides and tops of levees, planting grass to anchor the soil, rebuilding seepage berms and repairing relief wells and pump stations.
Fully completed levees will aid flood fighting this year in a way that isn’t obvious. Should the Missouri River flood, as it is forecast to do, having the levees fully repaired will allow the Corps to drive on top of the levees, watch for problems and fix any weaknesses that develop.
Some Missouri River levees along the Nebraska-Iowa border are not yet repaired, but those levees are outside the Corps’ system, so the agency can’t help with them, Hudson said. Also left to be done are fractured levees downstream in Missouri.
Hudson said the mild winter was crucial to getting the work done. Had January and February been as harsh this year as last year, the Corps wouldn’t haven’t gotten the levee work completed, he said.
Crews adapted to winter as best they could, hauling dirt at night when roads were frozen and getting it in place for levee construction during the warmer daytime hours.
Repairing the levees wasn’t without its challenges, especially during a summer of near-record rains. The river remained high, and the strength of the current washed out some of the Corps’ work. In some areas, the Corps had to fill breaches with large rocks before it could add sand.
Additionally, fresh flooding set back repair efforts. That happened at a breach near the U.S. Highway 34 bridge, Hudson said. The Corps was within days of closing that breach when flooding washed out about one-third of the agency’s work.
The Corps has estimated it will spend about $1.1 billion repairing levees in the Missouri River system. Of that, Hudson estimates the Omaha district will spend about $600 million.
Hudson said that 785,000 hours worth of work has been invested in levee repairs, the equivalent of 20,000 40-hour work weeks.
The agency has moved 4.5 million cubic yards of sand and 1 million cubic yards of clay in doing the repairs, equal to covering 172 football fields 15 feet deep.
Flood of 2019: The aftermath and the recovery
Nebraska's losses from 2019 flooding, blizzard exceed $3.4 billion
The Spencer Dam collapse
Spencer Dam: What went wrong?
Offutt Air Force Base couldn't stop the flood waters
Offutt Air Force Base flooding repairs close to $1 billion
As the Platte River swelled into Fremont the city became an island
Hundreds gather in Fremont for flood-risk briefing
Paradise Lakes community residents deal with mixed messages
Paradise Lakes community's imminent demolition
Floods cut off access to Plattsmouth water treatment plant
Plattsmouth's water treatment plant back up and running
Winslow: a town considers relocating
Winslow: A town ready to relocate
Camp Ashland hit hard by flooding
Nebraska National Guard receives full funding for repairs to Camp Ashland
Floods came to Nebraska farmland and left tons of sand behind
A King Lake family returns home in time for Christmas
Flooded fields along the Missouri River provided a smorgasbord for eagles
Pacific Junction in Mills County, Iowa was hit hard when levees failed
Flooding has taken a toll on Mills County, Iowa; even when it comes to caucusing
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.