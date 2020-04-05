Niobrara National Scenic River

The Niobrara River

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

The National Park Service has closed the visitors center at Niobrara National Scenic River, but use of the river itself remains open.

The entrance to the visitors center will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays to allow visitors to pick up brochures or get their National Park passport stamped. Passports can also be stamped by mail.

Outdoor public spaces along the Niobrara National Scenic River remain open, but the public is asked to follow health guidelines and respect park grounds.

With limited services, the Park Service asks that people carry out any trash.

McDonald’s offers discounts, free coffee to health workers, first responders

Greater Omaha area McDonald’s will provide 20% off on all orders to medical professionals and first responders on Thursdays.

McDonald’s restaurants across Nebraska and Southwest Iowa are also providing free coffee to health care workers and first responders.

For either offer, customers are asked to present a valid work identification.

