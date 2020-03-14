Some postponements, cancellations, closures and other announcements related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Banks

Nebraska banks are encouraging customers to use drive-thrus, digital and ATM channels to decrease person-to-person contact.

Many banks are closing or limiting lobby access to walk-in traffic beginning Monday, the Nebraska Bankers Association said in a statement.

Banks are asking customers who desire personal or specific banker services to set up office appointments before their visit.

Banks are enhancing cleaning and sanitary practices to help mitigate the potential spread of the virus.

Banks are implementing travel restrictions for their staff members.

Many nonessential bank employees who do not deal with customers face to face are being asked to work from home until further notice.

Customers facing financial hardships as a result of the coronavirus should contact their bank to discuss their individual situation.

Customers are encouraged to take advantage of their debit and credit cards when making purchases.

Customers are encouraged to check the financial institution’s website for updates as the situation evolves.

El Museo Latino

The museum was closed to the public starting Saturday. “We will close our galleries and cancel or postpone all public and private gatherings in our space until further notice. The health and safety of our community is our top priority,” Executive Director Magdalena Garcia said in a statement.

Women’s Center for Advancement

The Omaha center will begin hosting support groups and classes online as a precaution because of the pandemic. The organization will also not accept donated clothing, household items or food until further notice. The center, at 3801 Harney St., will still be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily to serve clients. Its 24-hour hotline will be available at 402-345-7273.