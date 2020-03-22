Iowa is temporarily extending weapon permits.
The declaration temporarily addresses portions of Iowa law regarding professional and nonprofessional permits to carry firearms, and permits to acquire pistols or revolvers. Neither permits to carry nor permits to acquire will expire until further notice.
The extension won’t allow the use of an expired permit to purchase a firearm without a criminal background check, though.
The declaration also gives county sheriffs greater discretion in determining how they receive weapon permit applications in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Omaha’s Heartland Hope Mission remains open
Heartland Hope Mission in Omaha will continue to distribute food packages to families struggling because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
They will be distributed in prepacked boxes in a drive-thru format to allow for social distancing. People who are elderly, sick or have medical conditions should have a family member or caseworker pick up the package for them.
Individuals receiving food packages will need to send their photo ID, a completed form and a letter giving permission to the person picking up the food.
Heartland Hope Mission’s South Omaha and Millard food pantries give families in need a chance to obtain a week’s supply of groceries. Families can also receive clothing, hygiene items and other services. The locations are 2021 U St. and 5321 S. 139th Plaza in Millard Plaza.
South Omaha hours: Tuesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Thursday, 1:30-4 p.m.; and Saturday 9:30 a.m. to noon
Millard hours: Wednesday 1:30-3:30 p.m., and Saturday 10:30-11:30 a.m.
For more information, go to HeartlandHopeMission.org.
Goodcents restaurants will deliver bulk products
Omaha’s Goodcents restaurants will deliver bulk products of meats, cheeses and bread to homes in response to the outbreak of COVID-19.
Goodcents is offering its freshly sliced deli meats for $5 per pound, sliced cheese for $5 per pound and freshly baked bread for 75 cents a loaf (limit five per guest). The meats available include turkey, ham, oven-roasted chicken, salami, bologna, pepperoni and capicola. Items are available for delivery or pickup and can be purchased online, over the phone or on the app at participating locations.
“With so many people safely at home, we want to make sure we can get them some of the basics we already serve,” said Mike O’Toole, president of the franchise. “Doing so allows us to make sure we continue to support both our guests and employees.”
For locations, visit locations.goodcentssubs.com. To order delivery, visit order.goodcentssubs.com.
Kroger Family of Companies provides bonus to workers
The Kroger Family of Companies, including Dillons, Baker’s and Gerbes, will provide a one-time bonus to every hourly front-line grocery, supply chain, manufacturing and customer service associate. The bonus will be $300 for every full-time associate and $150 for every part-time associate.
“Grocery workers are on the front lines, ensuring Americans have access to the food and products they need during this unprecedented pandemic,” said Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and CEO. “Our associates are working around the clock to keep our stores open for our customers.”
The special bonus will be paid to front-line associates who were hired on or before March 1.
Kroger also expanded its COVID-19 emergency leave guidelines to include paid time off for self-isolation and symptoms verified by a health care professional, and for associates diagnosed with or placed under quarantine due to COVID-19. Employees in these situations will be eligible to receive their standard pay for up to two weeks.
For those affected by COVID-19, the organization has also made available additional resources through the Kroger Family of Companies Helping Hands fund to provide financial assistance to associates who face hardship due to COVID-19, including lack of access to child care.
Habitat for Humanity in Omaha donates masks
Local medical centers received a donation of 7,600 masks from Habitat for Humanity of Omaha on Friday.
Habitat for Humanity had about 38 boxes of respirators left after the 2019 floods. A conversation between Joe Mirfield, Habitat for Humanity’s safety director, and wife Cindy Mirfield, service leader for the NICU in Methodist, led to the exchange.
“It’s the unexpected ways of matching resources with needs that people might not be thinking about,” said Amanda Brewer, Habitat for Humanity executive officer.
The respirators were donated to Methodist Shared Service Systems for distribution to local health care systems.
Claudia Bohn, director of communications at Methodist Health Systems, said, “We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of Habitat for Humanity. We so appreciate the donation, which will keep our health care providers safe as they care for patients in the community.”
Local healthcare providers put out a call for N95 respirators. In their time of need, we were happy to donate 38 cases—totaling 7,600 masks—to @MeaningOfCare. We know Methodist will put them to good use in partnership with the other healthcare systems in our area. #OmahaCares pic.twitter.com/KqwA5BJD6f— Habitat Omaha (@habitatomaha) March 21, 2020
Brewer said Habitat for Humanity also uses the masks for its construction projects and the exchange has inspired construction companies such as AOI Corp. to donate extra masks to local medical facilities.
“We’re happy to inspire others to look into their warehouses to help health care workers,” Brewer said. “They’re a top priority right now in caring for the people in our community.”
Brewer said she hopes this act motivates other local construction companies to donate extra masks that will benefit health care professionals and the community.
“Omaha is a very generous city, and Habitat for Humanity is a shining example of that giving spirit,” Bohn said.
