Some blame meatpacking workers, not plants, for virus spread

Neb. Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks at a news conference in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, May 1, 2020. 

 NATI HARNIK/AP

LINCOLN — Nebraska's initiative to ramp up coronavirus testing will hit the road this week, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Monday.

TestNebraska, the testing program launched two weeks ago, will be in Thedford in Nebraska's Sand Hills later this week, as well as West Point, a northeast Nebraska farm town, along with stops in North Platte and Dakota City.

 Previously, the TestNebraska program, a $27-million, no-bid contract signed by the governor last month, has focused mainly on Omaha, Lincoln and other larger cities.

 Ricketts has touted the program as a way to quickly increase coronavirus testing in the state, which had been lagging behind some neighboring states. The program is supposed to provide 3,000 tests per day by the end of the month.

 The Utah firms that signed the contract include one, Co-Diagnostics, that produces a COVID-19 test kit that was given emergency clearance by the FDA in March — before the agency had assessed it — in hopes of ramping up the availability of test materials. So far, the states of Nebraska and Iowa each have received 200,000 of the Logix Smart test kits. Iowa has an identical testing program to Nebraska's called TestIowa.

 On Monday, the state added 5,700 tests to its "dashboard" detailing the number of tests and infections across the state. Ricketts, during his daily coronavirus briefing, said that was likely a record number and attributed it to TestNebraska and private labs that have expanded their testing capability.

 The governor's briefing came as the number of positive COVID-19 tests stood at 10,348. The state reported 123 deaths caused by the virus. 

