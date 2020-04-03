For all the steps Nebraska leaders and local authorities have taken to combat the novel coronavirus, the pandemic presses on.

Some officials nationally and people locally have urged Nebraska to impose stay-at-home orders, but Gov. Pete Ricketts and local public health officials say those are not necessary here at this point.

Across the country, states are increasingly taking that step, ordering people to stay at home or shelter in place.

Ricketts has chosen not to implement a full shelter order, but instead has applied directed health measures by regions across the state. Ricketts reiterated Thursday he is following the advice of the public health experts from the University of Nebraska Medical Center with a more tailored approach.

Nebraska's measures limit the size of public gatherings to 10 or fewer people. Restaurants and bars must close to sit-down service.

As of Wednesday, the governor’s orders applied in 56 of the 93 counties, covering 83% of Nebraskans. Schools, however, are closed statewide through May 31.

We know the worst is ahead. A projection from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation estimates Nebraska will experience its peak of 15 deaths per day from April 23-25. Nebraskans suffering from COVID-19 will continue to die until June 12, the statistical model estimates.

Ultimately, the issue comes down to whether Nebraska is doing enough to keep people at home.

What is a stay-at-home order, and how does it compare with what Nebraska is doing? Here are some explanations to help you understand.

Why would we need to limit movements even more?

The goal is to prevent further spread of the virus right now.

In 2007, two published studies looking back at lessons from the 1918 Spanish flu found that early, continued interventions fought the virus most effectively in the country’s major cities.

Today, the absence of widespread testing makes it impossible to track the full impact of the coronavirus in an area. By the time someone gets the virus, enters the health care system, gets tested and receives a positive result, that just might represent where the virus was weeks ago, which puts you behind.

What does a “stay at home” or “shelter in place” order do?

As the name suggests, it’s an order from a state’s governor — or potentially the president — to stay in your home and not go out unless it’s absolutely necessary, or what's termed “essential.” But states with those orders have different exemptions for what’s an allowed trip or gathering.

Even under that kind of order, people still can go get groceries, for instance. That’s considered essential. Or outdoor activities, like a family walk, are probably OK if people are socially distant and aren’t socially mixed. That’s considered essential to your health.

According to news accounts, 11 states — including Nebraska and Iowa — have not issued stay-at-home orders.

How are those orders different from what’s happening in Omaha and Nebraska?

Rather than order people to stay in, Ricketts and local leaders are highly encouraging people to stay in. That’s the crux of the difference: Without an official order, are Nebraskans doing enough to stay in and stay apart?

At a press conference last Sunday, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert and Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour chided people for going out too much, specifically citing customer traffic at home improvement stores.

Douglas County’s order does not direct people to stay in, rather restricting the gatherings where they might go to 10 or fewer people. Even if a gathering is under 10, those people must be at least six feet apart, or that gathering is prohibited.

“We shouldn’t see all this traffic that we are still seeing,” Pour said.

Are we still moving around too much?

Unacast, an international analytics company that uses cellphone location data, has created a “Social Distancing Scoreboard” rating the United States, individual states and counties on how much they’re cutting their travel and nonessential visits.

As of Friday, Nebraska rated a D for its behavioral changes. Douglas County rated a C.

A New York Times report Thursday found that Douglas County saw a 65% drop in its mobility between late February and late March. That’s a big drop, but only about average compared to other counties nationally.

Among counties with 500,000 or more people, Douglas County is still traveling by the 19th highest amount.

Will we be stepping up our restrictions?

Ricketts says not: “We are working our plan. We are sticking to our plan.”

But some Nebraskans are pushing to go up the next level.

State Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln said he believes Nebraskans would react more seriously to a stay-at-home order. He said he’s following the direction of public health officials and respects their advice, but is also concerned that without more decisive action, Nebraska will experience a higher number of deaths.

Photos: Coronavirus affects Nebraska

1 of 87