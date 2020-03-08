20200307_new_coronaperson_pic_cm006

A woman in an isolation pod is taken from an ambulance to the Nebraska Medicine Biocontainment unit on Friday. The 36-year-old woman is being treated for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Days after the discovery of the first Nebraskan with coronavirus disease, some companies, hospitals and schools have begun to close or otherwise take precautions that could change the daily routines of thousands of Nebraskans.

In Fremont, the local schools and Midland University will shut down for at least a week. On Sunday, Metropolitan Community College’s Fremont campus was added to that list of closures. Omaha-area employees of LinkedIn are also being asked to work from home, if possible, as part of a larger, companywide directive.

The state’s first case involved an Omaha woman who played in a Special Olympics basketball tournament at the Fremont Family YMCA on Feb. 29. She is in critical condition at the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit on the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus.

Special Olympics Nebraska has canceled several events this month and urged groups to suspend practices and gatherings. State officials said players, coaches and team staffers who participated in the Special Olympics event should self-quarantine because of the possible exposure.

COVID-19 is the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus. The most common symptoms include fever of greater than 100.4 degrees, cough and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.

Hospitals’ response

CHI Health has set up a statewide help line to answer questions and direct patients who may be at high risk for the coronavirus. Visit CHIHealth.com and click on the coronavirus page. Visitors will be asked three questions, and those who appear at high risk will be directed to a special help line.

In addition to the help line, staff will screen patients when they arrive to limit the potential spread of the virus. Similar measures will be taken at Children’s Hospital & Medical Center.

Information hotline

For those with questions about the coronavirus, the Douglas County Health Department has an information line open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The number is 402-444-3400.

When that line isn’t open, people can call 211 for information, or visit the department’s webpage at douglascountyhealth.com and click on the novel coronavirus tab.

LinkedIn recommends Working from home

Some companies are opting to have their employees work from home.

LinkedIn is recommending that employees who can do their jobs from home do so through the end of March. That includes the staff at the company’s Omaha office at 90th Street and Western Avenue.

As a result, the company has a reduced need for contingent workers but “will ensure these workers receive their full pay during this time,” said Kenly Walker, a LinkedIn spokeswoman.

“We’ve also asked employees to postpone all nonessential business travel and have made the decision to not participate in external events in March and April,” she said.

Special Olympics cancels events

On its website, Special Olympics Nebraska said it was canceling events “to continue to keep the health and safety of the athletes of Special Olympics Nebraska our top priority.”

The events are:

  • University of Nebraska-Lincoln Track and Field clinic, which was to have been held Sunday.
  • Unified recreational basketball game at UNL on Tuesday and March 17.
  • Q Street Classic basketball game on Friday.
  • Level A swimming on Saturday.
  • East Region aquatics on March 21.
  • East Central Region aquatics on March 21.

Special Olympics also recommends that all delegations in the East and East Central regions suspend practices, gatherings and competitions until further notice.

The East Region covers 13 counties, including Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Washington and Dodge. The East Central Region has 28 counties, including Lancaster, Saunders, Otoe and Saline.

