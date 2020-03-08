A woman in an isolation pod is taken from an ambulance to the Nebraska Medicine Biocontainment unit on Friday. The 36-year-old woman is being treated for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Days after the discovery of the first Nebraskan with coronavirus disease, some companies, hospitals and schools have begun to close or otherwise take precautions that could change the daily routines of thousands of Nebraskans.
In Fremont, the local schools and Midland University will shut down for at least a week. On Sunday, Metropolitan Community College’s Fremont campus was added to that list of closures. Omaha-area employees of LinkedIn are also being asked to work from home, if possible, as part of a larger, companywide directive.
The state’s first case involved an Omaha woman who played in a Special Olympics basketball tournament at the Fremont Family YMCA on Feb. 29. She is in critical condition at the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit on the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus.
Special Olympics Nebraska has canceled several events this month and urged groups to suspend practices and gatherings. State officials said players, coaches and team staffers who participated in the Special Olympics event should self-quarantine because of the possible exposure.
COVID-19 is the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus. The most common symptoms include fever of greater than 100.4 degrees, cough and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.
CHI Health has set up a statewide help line to answer questions and direct patients who may be at high risk for the coronavirus. Visit CHIHealth.com and click on the coronavirus page. Visitors will be asked three questions, and those who appear at high risk will be directed to a special help line.
In addition to the help line, staff will screen patients when they arrive to limit the potential spread of the virus. Similar measures will be taken at Children’s Hospital & Medical Center.
Information hotline
For those with questions about the coronavirus, the Douglas County Health Department has an information line open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The number is 402-444-3400.
When that line isn’t open, people can call 211 for information, or visit the department’s webpage at douglascountyhealth.com and click on the novel coronavirus tab.
LinkedIn recommends Working from home
Some companies are opting to have their employees work from home.
LinkedIn is recommending that employees who can do their jobs from home do so through the end of March. That includes the staff at the company’s Omaha office at 90th Street and Western Avenue.
As a result, the company has a reduced need for contingent workers but “will ensure these workers receive their full pay during this time,” said Kenly Walker, a LinkedIn spokeswoman.
“We’ve also asked employees to postpone all nonessential business travel and have made the decision to not participate in external events in March and April,” she said.
Special Olympics cancels events
On its website, Special Olympics Nebraska said it was canceling events “to continue to keep the health and safety of the athletes of Special Olympics Nebraska our top priority.”
The events are:
University of Nebraska-Lincoln Track and Field clinic, which was to have been held Sunday.
Unified recreational basketball game at UNL on Tuesday and March 17.
Q Street Classic basketball game on Friday.
Level A swimming on Saturday.
East Region aquatics on March 21.
East Central Region aquatics on March 21.
Special Olympics also recommends that all delegations in the East and East Central regions suspend practices, gatherings and competitions until further notice.
The East Region covers 13 counties, including Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Washington and Dodge. The East Central Region has 28 counties, including Lancaster, Saunders, Otoe and Saline.
1 of 30
Passengers from Wuhan, China, at Eppley Airfield on Friday. None have shown symptoms, officials say, but they will be quarantined and observed for 14 days.
A bus driver wears a mask as he is about to transfer passengers from an airplane to a bus at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The passengers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Luggage gets unloaded as passengers get off a plane and onto a bus at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Passengers board a bus from an airplane at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Passengers board a bus from a plane at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Workers prepare for the arrival of passengers at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general listens to Eric Kasowski with the CDC speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
A patch on Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general, as he listens to others speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Capt. Dana Hall with the USPHS, speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general listens to others speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Executive Director, Emergency Management & Biopreparedness at Nebraska Medicine Shelly Schwedhelm speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday.
Photos: Nebraska serves as quarantine site for coronavirus
1 of 30
Passengers from Wuhan, China, at Eppley Airfield on Friday. None have shown symptoms, officials say, but they will be quarantined and observed for 14 days.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A bus driver wears a mask as he is about to transfer passengers from an airplane to a bus at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The passengers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus landed at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Luggage gets unloaded as passengers get off a plane and onto a bus at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Passengers board a bus from an airplane at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Passengers board a bus from a plane at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Workers prepare for the arrival of passengers at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
An Omaha ambulance drives under a plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha airport police vehicle is parked near a plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The pilot flying a plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus appears not to be wearing any protective mask while at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The pilot flying a plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus appears not to be wearing any protective mask while at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Passengers board a bus from a plane that are being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Not every baggage handler or worker near a plane carrying passengers being quarantined for the coronavirus had protective face masks on at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Passengers board a bus from a plane that are being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A passenger appears to be carrying a child gets on a bus from a plane while being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Passengers board a bus from a plane that are being quarantined for the coronavirus at Eppley Airfield on Friday, February 07, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Capt. Dana Hall said the quarantine is the largest that federal teams have been responsible for on U.S. soil in her experience.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general listens to Eric Kasowski with the CDC speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Based on what’s known about coronaviruses, Eric Kasowski said, they can travel only about six feet. Beyond that distance, he said, “your risk of coming into contact with the virus is extremely low.”
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Eric Kasowski with the CDC speaks at a press conference about coronavirus and quarantined passengers at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dr. Jeffrey Gold, UNMC’s Chancellor, earlier said the travelers most likely would be U.S. government workers or privately employed Americans who have been in Wuhan.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A patch on Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general, as he listens to others speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Shelly Schwedhelm is the executive director of emergency management and biopreparedness at Nebraska Medicine.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Capt. Dana Hall with the USPHS, speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Health officials have said the chance of the travelers contracting the illness is minimal. The experts also stressed that the travelers will not have contact with local residents.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general listens to others speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
UNMC’s James Lawler speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Executive Director, Emergency Management & Biopreparedness at Nebraska Medicine Shelly Schwedhelm speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Eric Kasowski with the CDC speaks at a press conference about coronavirus and quarantined passengers at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th St. on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gov. Pete Ricketts said he is confident that UNMC and Nebraska Medicine have the equipment and expertise to deal with coronavirus. Travelers requiring hospitalization will go to the medical center.
Emily covers K-12 education, including Omaha Public Schools. Previously, Emily covered local government and the Nebraska Legislature for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @emily_nitcher. Phone: 402-444-1192.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.