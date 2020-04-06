We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The number of reported cases of the novel coronavirus in Nebraska grew to 409 as of noon Monday. That’s up from 367 as of Sunday evening.

The number of deaths in Nebraska caused by the virus remained at eight. The actual number of statewide cases is almost certainly higher given the limited availability of testing, officials have said.

Statewide, the number of people who have been tested for COVID-19 was 6,796, meaning that 6% of tests have come back positive.

The total on the Department of Health and Human Services' website lists 151 cases for Douglas County. Hall County, which has seen a surge in positive tests recently, has the second-most cases on the list with 55.

Lancaster County is next with 32 cases, followed by Sarpy County with 28, Washington County with 19 and Buffalo County with 18.

The Iowa Department of Public Health announced at noon Monday that it has been notified of 78 additional positive cases for a total of 946 in Iowa. An additional three deaths from COVID-19 also have been reported in Iowa, officials said.