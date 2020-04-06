We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The number of reported cases of the novel coronavirus grew to 409 in Nebraska and 946 in Iowa by Monday evening.

Nine people have died in Nebraska, including a report of a new death in Douglas County. Three additional deaths were reported in Iowa, bringing that state's total to 25.

The actual number of cases in the two states is almost certainly higher given the limited availability of testing, officials have said.

In Nebraska, the number of people who have been tested for COVID-19 reached 6,796, meaning that 6% of tests have come back positive.

The Douglas County Health Department reported late Monday afternoon that a fourth person in the county had died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The person is a woman in her 70s with multiple other health problems. Eleven new cases of the virus were reported in the county Monday, for a total of 159. Their ages range from 37 to 77. Four of the cases were considered community spread, two of the people had close contact with an infected person, and five cases remain under investigation.

Hall County, which has seen a surge in positive tests recently, the second-most cases of any Nebraska county with 64, according to the State Department of Health and Human Services’ website.

Lancaster County is next with 32 cases, followed by Sarpy County with 28, Washington County with 20 and Buffalo County with 18.

The Iowa Department of Public Health announced at noon Monday that it has been notified of 78 additional positive cases, along with the three deaths. According to the state, 99 people in Iowa are hospitalized with COVID-19.