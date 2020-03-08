The World-Herald’s Washington Bureau rounds up news highlights from Capitol Hill and beyond.
WASHINGTON — Coronavirus has taken over the nation’s capital as policymakers seek to reassure anxious Americans they’re on top of the growing outbreak.
During last week’s breakfast for visiting Nebraskans, Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., noted that he had recently conducted telephone town halls with constituents back home.
Those sessions were supposed to focus on agriculture and trade.
“About 90% of all the questions we got were coronavirus,” Sasse said. “So my guess is that’s going to be the nature of a lot of discussions around Capitol Hill for the coming weeks.”
All Nebraska and Iowa lawmakers backed an $8.3 billion emergency coronavirus bill as the spending package sailed through with broad bipartisan support.
A summary of that legislation indicates $1 billion will be allocated for a range of health care preparedness goals — including an increase in the number of biocontainment beds.
That could help lay some groundwork for the NExT Project, an all-hazard response facility in development at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
“I am pleased that we worked successfully to include the surge hospital concept for America into the recent bill,” Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., said in a statement.
The measure does not include “directed monies,” Fortenberry said, but rather gives the administration the discretion to pursue the concept with those dollars.
Nebraska announced its first case of coronavirus disease Friday — a 36-year-old Omaha woman who had traveled to the United Kingdom.
On another front, Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., submitted a proposal to the annual defense bill for enhancing medical surge capacity.
His request calls for the selection of at least one pilot program location that would serve as a regional hub for “a public-private partnership capable of supporting a national emergency medical response.”
UNMC officials, including Chancellor Jeffrey Gold, were in Washington last week discussing coronavirus with federal agencies.
Briefly addressing the Nebraska breakfast, Gold described the situation as evolving and said it’s impossible to predict exactly where it will go from here.
But he said a great deal of planning is underway regarding how the outbreak will affect the state’s schools and workplaces and the agriculture sector.
“We are going to do our very best and Nebraska is going to be well protected,” Gold said.
Away from Capitol Hill, the field for the Democratic presidential nomination narrowed significantly last week.
As former Vice President Joe Biden celebrated big Super Tuesday victories, a couple of anti-dairy protesters rushed the stage.
A Biden senior adviser and Omaha native Symone Sanders wrapped up one protester and hauled her off the stage. Video of the takedown went viral.
In other news:
Getting ‘fusion centers’ in shape
President Donald Trump signed into law Bacon’s bill aimed at improving partnerships between the Department of Homeland Security and local law enforcement agencies.
The measure relates to “fusion centers,” where threat-related information is gathered and shared among authorities.
It would upgrade information-sharing systems and mandate performance metrics to hold field personnel accountable.
“Some of the fusion centers work great, like the one in Lincoln,” Bacon said. “We have some states that don’t work at all.”
Attacking the court
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., sparked a backlash when he spoke last week at a rally outside the Supreme Court while the justices heard arguments in an abortion case.
Opponents of the law at the heart of the case say it’s a clear attempt to restrict access to abortion services. In his speech, Schumer referred to the newest members of the high court, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, both appointed by Trump.
“I want to tell you Gorsuch. I want to tell you Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price,” Schumer said. “You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”
His remarks brought swift condemnation from Republicans, including Sasse, who serves on the Senate Judiciary Committee. Sasse criticized the “bullying tactics” by Schumer.
“The Democratic Party is so radicalized on abortion politics that today Chuck Schumer threatened Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh if they didn’t strike down a simple, common-sense, pro-woman law that simply says that abortion doctors need to have admission privileges at a local hospital,” Sasse said in a statement.
Schumer later said that he should not have used the words he did but that he was referring to political blowback and did not mean any real threat to the justices.
Democrats also noted Trump’s attacks on various judges over the years.
We are not going to hear re-assurances from Trump. His antics at the CDC this past Friday clearly demonstrate he is more concerned about himself than his fellow American citizens and this country.
