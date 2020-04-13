A worker at an American Red Cross blood drive in Atkinson, Nebraska, tested positive for the coronavirus, putting donors at a slight risk for exposure, the North Central District Health Department said. 

The blood drive in Atkinson, northwest of O'Neill, was held April 1, while the worker was symptomatic, the health department said. 

The Nebraska-Iowa Region of the American Red Cross, in a statement, said the employee last worked April 3 and noticed a high temperature two days later. The organization was notified April 7 that she had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.  

The North Central District Health Department, Central District Health Department and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services have been tracing potential contacts and reaching out to blood donors and others who may have crossed paths with the worker. Officials there said they think there is a low risk of exposure, since the worker told them she wore a mask the entire time during the blood drive. 

"As the window for exposure ends on April 15, additional risk for COVID-19 to the greater community as a result of this event remains extremely low," state health officials said in a statement. "Widespread testing is not warranted at this time because most donors and volunteers had very limited, if any, exposure."

Fourteen potential close contacts, including several other Red Cross workers, were identified and contacted by the Red Cross on Friday. At that time, all were showing no symptoms and quarantining at home. 

Because the quarantining will lead to some staffing shortages, some mobile blood drives are canceled. 

"Out of an abundance of caution, the Red Cross is notifying donors of possible exposure to the coronavirus," Red Cross spokesman Josh Murray said in a statement. "No blood donors have contacted the Red Cross at this time to report any symptoms following their donation."

The Red Cross has been asking people to continue donating blood throughout the coronavirus pandemic while trying to reassure potential donors that the process is safe. 

"Patients rely on the Red Cross to maintain the nation's blood supply, so we are navigating this challenging environment to do just that," Murray said. "We want to emphasize that Red Cross staff adhere to the highest standards of safety and infection control."

The organization is spreading out donors at collection sites and checking the temperatures of staff and donors before they enter a blood drive. Workers now must take their temperature before coming to work at a blood drive or donation center, wear face masks and remain home if they exhibit any symptoms of COVID-19. 

April photos: Nebraska faces coronavirus

1 of 29

eduffy@owh.com, 402-444-1210,

twitter.com/eduff88

Reporter - Education

Erin is an enterprise reporter for the World-Herald. Previously, Erin covered education. Follow her on Twitter @eduff88. Phone: 402-444-1210.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email