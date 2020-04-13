A worker at an American Red Cross blood drive in Atkinson, Nebraska, tested positive for the coronavirus, putting donors at a slight risk for exposure, the North Central District Health Department said.
The blood drive in Atkinson, northwest of O'Neill, was held April 1, while the worker was symptomatic, the health department said.
The Nebraska-Iowa Region of the American Red Cross, in a statement, said the employee last worked April 3 and noticed a high temperature two days later. The organization was notified April 7 that she had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The North Central District Health Department, Central District Health Department and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services have been tracing potential contacts and reaching out to blood donors and others who may have crossed paths with the worker. Officials there said they think there is a low risk of exposure, since the worker told them she wore a mask the entire time during the blood drive.
"As the window for exposure ends on April 15, additional risk for COVID-19 to the greater community as a result of this event remains extremely low," state health officials said in a statement. "Widespread testing is not warranted at this time because most donors and volunteers had very limited, if any, exposure."
Fourteen potential close contacts, including several other Red Cross workers, were identified and contacted by the Red Cross on Friday. At that time, all were showing no symptoms and quarantining at home.
Because the quarantining will lead to some staffing shortages, some mobile blood drives are canceled.
"Out of an abundance of caution, the Red Cross is notifying donors of possible exposure to the coronavirus," Red Cross spokesman Josh Murray said in a statement. "No blood donors have contacted the Red Cross at this time to report any symptoms following their donation."
The Red Cross has been asking people to continue donating blood throughout the coronavirus pandemic while trying to reassure potential donors that the process is safe.
"Patients rely on the Red Cross to maintain the nation's blood supply, so we are navigating this challenging environment to do just that," Murray said. "We want to emphasize that Red Cross staff adhere to the highest standards of safety and infection control."
The organization is spreading out donors at collection sites and checking the temperatures of staff and donors before they enter a blood drive. Workers now must take their temperature before coming to work at a blood drive or donation center, wear face masks and remain home if they exhibit any symptoms of COVID-19.
1 of 29
An image of Jesus is reflected in a puddle during an Easter service at King of Kings Church on Sunday in Omaha. The church installed a large screen in the parking lot to enable drive-up and park services.
Hank, a Labrador retriever, does not respect social distancing and gives Morgan Henderson, the owner of Dirty Doodles, a kiss while being groomed at Dirty Doodles in Omaha. The dog grooming service has moved work stations outside so employees can remain six feet apart during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Handwritten notes for customers at Nite Owl in Omaha on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Nite Owl has been writing personal notes to customers and offering specials, like the Social Distance Daiquiri, while offering curbside take-out as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
Karna Gurung answers a text on his phone at his store located at 822 N 40th Street on Thursday, April 02, 2020. Gurung is translating important information about coronavirus for non english speaking members of his community.
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
The Easter Bunny waves to families as they drive by at the Hy-Vee near 144th and Stony Brook Blvd. in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. The grocery store usually hosts an Easter egg hunt, but went with a drive-thru Easter Bunny visit this year to encourage social distancing in response to the novel coronavirus.
About 100 people line up outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
Don Rupp wears a face mask made by his wife while waiting in line outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
Russell Hatt smokes a cigarette outside of Fonner Park at on Monday, April 06, 2020, in Grand Island, Nebraska. "I'm a widower, so this is what I do to stay busy. I bet on horses and play Texas Hold'em."
Rabbi Daniel Blotner puts together Seder-To-Go kits at Chabad House in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Seder is a ritual dinner to mark the beginning of Passover, which began on April 8. The free kits and were available for delivery for anyone who is homebound during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
A woman walks a dog as the sun sets on Elmwood Park in Omaha on Wednesday, April 08, 2020. Omaha has closed all city parks until April 30 to combat COVID-19. The trail system will remain open, but parking lots at trail heads are closed. People must walk or bike in.
A couple walks along the West Papio Trail in Omaha on Wednesday, April 08, 2020. Omaha has closed all city parks until April 30 to combat COVID-19. The trail system will remain open, but parking lots at trail heads are closed. People must walk or bike in.
Kennedy Cascio has decorated her home's front door with a symbol for medicine and hearts. Cascio is an intensive care unit nurse at the Bellevue Medical Center and created the display to "show that I am thankful for everyone working on the frontlines," as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Photographed in Omaha on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
A message is left along a fence at Lewis and Calrk Middle School in Omaha on Thursday, April 09, 2020. Omaha Public Schools have been closed since mid-March, with remote learning for all students, as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
An image of Jesus is reflected in a puddle during an Easter service at King of Kings Church on Sunday in Omaha. The church installed a large screen in the parking lot to enable drive-up and park services.
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
A home displays a message in a front window in Omaha on Friday, April 10.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Hank, a Labrador retriever, does not respect social distancing and gives Morgan Henderson, the owner of Dirty Doodles, a kiss while being groomed at Dirty Doodles in Omaha. The dog grooming service has moved work stations outside so employees can remain six feet apart during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A message written in chalk on a wall along Martha Street in Omaha on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Traffic is sparse at time on Interstate 80 through Omaha as people are encouraged to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Handwritten notes for customers at Nite Owl in Omaha on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Nite Owl has been writing personal notes to customers and offering specials, like the Social Distance Daiquiri, while offering curbside take-out as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Karna Gurung answers a text on his phone at his store located at 822 N 40th Street on Thursday, April 02, 2020. Gurung is translating important information about coronavirus for non english speaking members of his community.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Easter Bunny waves to families as they drive by at the Hy-Vee near 144th and Stony Brook Blvd. in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. The grocery store usually hosts an Easter egg hunt, but went with a drive-thru Easter Bunny visit this year to encourage social distancing in response to the novel coronavirus.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
This sign was installed at Zorinsky Lake Park in Omaha on April 4. The mayor later closed all city parks.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A ball field is seen through a chainlink fence, at Lee Valley Park in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A ball field sets empty at Prairie Lane Park in Omaha on Saturday, April 04, 2020. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A Washington Elementary School sign reads 'Nebraska Strong' on Thursday, April 02, 2020, in Fremont, Nebraska.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
About 100 people line up outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Don Rupp wears a face mask made by his wife while waiting in line outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The empty streets of downtown Grand Island on Monday, April 06, 2020. The area was experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Playground equipment is seen wrapped in caution tape at Pier Park on Monday, April 06, 2020, in Grand Island, Nebraska. Playgrounds are closed as a measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Russell Hatt smokes a cigarette outside of Fonner Park at on Monday, April 06, 2020, in Grand Island, Nebraska. "I'm a widower, so this is what I do to stay busy. I bet on horses and play Texas Hold'em."
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
The Kroc Center is illuminated as a symbol of hope in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rabbi Daniel Blotner puts together Seder-To-Go kits at Chabad House in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Seder is a ritual dinner to mark the beginning of Passover, which began on April 8. The free kits and were available for delivery for anyone who is homebound during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Leah Hanson and others visit their grandmother from outside the Douglas County Health Center in Omaha on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
From left, Carol Ann Hixson, Terri Rohmeyer and Carol Carol Coffey wave and blow kisses to a family member from outside the Douglas County Health Center in Omaha on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A woman walks a dog as the sun sets on Elmwood Park in Omaha on Wednesday, April 08, 2020. Omaha has closed all city parks until April 30 to combat COVID-19. The trail system will remain open, but parking lots at trail heads are closed. People must walk or bike in.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A couple walks along the West Papio Trail in Omaha on Wednesday, April 08, 2020. Omaha has closed all city parks until April 30 to combat COVID-19. The trail system will remain open, but parking lots at trail heads are closed. People must walk or bike in.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kennedy Cascio has decorated her home's front door with a symbol for medicine and hearts. Cascio is an intensive care unit nurse at the Bellevue Medical Center and created the display to "show that I am thankful for everyone working on the frontlines," as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Photographed in Omaha on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A message is left along a fence at Lewis and Calrk Middle School in Omaha on Thursday, April 09, 2020. Omaha Public Schools have been closed since mid-March, with remote learning for all students, as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Traffic signs on Dodge Street, near 168th, display self quarantine guideline suggestions on Monday, April 06, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A sparrow sit in its nest in the letter "g" in Walgreens sign at 5038 Center Street on Friday, April 10, 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.