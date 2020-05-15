We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s long-term care facilities have long been required to plan for emergencies, but a state health official said Friday she doesn’t think anyone anticipated one like the coronavirus pandemic.

Over the last two months, the potentially deadly virus has broken out in 84 nursing homes and assisted living facilities across the state, with a total of 311 residents and 242 employees testing positive.

Long-term care residents account for about two of every three coronavirus deaths in Nebraska. The state is one of 13 in which half or more of deaths are among nursing home residents.

Speaking at Gov. Pete Ricketts’ daily coronavirus briefing, Becky Wisell, who heads up the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services licensing program, said facilities have to develop emergency preparedness plans to meet state and federal regulations.

“I’m not sure any of us imagined the magnitude of something like COVID-19, but I do believe facilities had put forth efforts to deal with emergency situations,” she said, referring to the disease caused by the coronavirus.

As part of the state’s response to the coronavirus, Wisell said HHS officials have put together a document to help long-term care facilities develop a plan for dealing with the virus over the coming weeks and months.

The document covers such issues as rapid identification and management of cases, visitor policies, disinfection protocols, requesting protective equipment like masks and gloves, and addressing the mental health of residents and staff. Facilities can use the document to identify their own strengths and weaknesses.

She said the document will be distributed to facilities “in the near future.” The facilities then will be required to develop a coronavirus plan, which could be incorporated into their overall emergency plan.

In addition, Wisell said an infection prevention expert from Nebraska Medicine’s infection control assessment program, along with HHS epidemiologists and local health officials, have been working with long-term care facilities that have had confirmed cases of the virus. The team helps facilities control the virus and protect residents and staff.

That effort includes doing contact tracing to identify who might have had close enough contact with the infected person to be at risk. Nebraska’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gary Anthone said close contacts in long-term care settings are tested, even if they have no symptoms.

State licensing officials also investigate facilities if they get complaints about violations of state and federal regulations, which include regulations about infection control. Wisell said such complaints are confidential until the investigation is completed.

Ricketts said long-term care facilities are a priority because residents typically are older and have multiple medical conditions. But he reiterated his policy not to name specific homes with coronavirus cases. Under federal regulations, long-term care facilities must notify families of residents if a home has a confirmed case.

As of Friday afternoon, long-term care residents accounted for 62 of the 113 deaths in the state. Earlier reports put the total as high as 75 deaths among long-term care residents. Ricketts said coronavirus is suspected but not verified as a cause of death in all of those cases. He said state officials are investigating.

Anthone noted that the high proportion of nursing home residents among Nebraska coronavirus deaths could be considered a good sign. He said it means that fewer low-risk people are dying of the disease.

On other topics:

Food drive: The Boy Scouts Mid-America Council will do the annual Scouting for Food drive in the Omaha area, northeast Nebraska and western Iowa on Saturday. To maintain social distance, they are asking for people to leave nonperishable food items in plastic bags at the end of their driveways by 8 a.m. or to take food to a local food bank or pantry. The council is working with the Food Bank for the Heartland.

Race, ethnicity: Ricketts said he has asked all local health departments to collect and report information by the end of May on the race and ethnicity of people who test positive for coronavirus. Nebraska is one of four states that does not release race and ethnicity as part of its statewide coronavirus data.

Information released by the Douglas County and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Departments show that the virus is disproportionately affecting minority groups, which is similar to the experience of other states. The ACLU of Nebraska and other groups have submitted a public records request to the state seeking the information.

Photos: Our best staff photos of May 2020