Cases reported in state: 285

The number of reported novel coronavirus cases in Nebraska grew to 285 as of 6 p.m. Friday, according to figures from the State Department of Health and Human Services. That's an increase of 30 cases since Thursday night.

The actual number of statewide cases is almost certainly higher given the limited availability of testing, officials have said.

Statewide, the number of people who have been tested for COVID-19 was 4,875, meaning that 5.8% of tests have come back positive.

County cases breakdown

Douglas County reported 10 more cases Friday, bringing its total to 129.

The cases involve eight women and two men. The cases involve four people in their 20s and 30s, two women in their 40s, a man in his 50s, a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 80s, and one woman whose age hasn't been confirmed. Four of the people had contact with people known to have the coronavirus. Three of the cases resulted from community spread, two are travel-related and one remains to be determined.

The Douglas County coronavirus cases include 18 people who have tested positive at the Douglas County Health Center long-term care facility — 13 residents and five employees.

The Central District Health Department, which covers Hall, Hamilton and Merrick Counties, reported that health care workers in three long-term care facilities have tested positive. The facilities are Westfield Quality Center in Aurora, Emerald Nursing and Rehab Lakeview in Grand Island, and Heritage at Sagewood in Grand Island.

The department reported 41 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in its jurisdiction as of 5 p.m. Friday, most in Hall County.

Lancaster County reported two more cases Friday involving people in their 20s and 70s, for a total of 14 cases countywide.

The Sarpy-Cass Public Health Department reported 28 positive cases as of Friday, a significant jump from earlier in the week, as well as two people who have fully recovered.