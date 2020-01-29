Keystone Pipeline

This Nov. 3, 2015, photo shows the Keystone Steele City pumping station. The planned Keystone XL pipeline would connect to the station in Steele City, Nebraska.

LINCOLN — A zoning board in Holt County has recommended denial of a construction permit for the Keystone XL pipeline until certain conditions are met.

The recommendation, which now goes to the Holt County Board for a final decision, was made on a 7-1 vote Tuesday night by the County Planning and Zoning Commission.

The board suggested approval be denied until two conditions are met, according to Mike Durre, the zoning administrator for the north-central Nebraska County:

— That pipeline developer TC Energy first obtain access to all lands, either through voluntary easement or through condemnation proceedings. 

— That the pipeline corporation account for drain tiles on crop fields that might be impacted by construction and installation of the crude oil pipeline.

It's unclear when the Holt County Board will make a final decision on the construction permit, but the recommendation has the potential to hold up progress on the Keystone XL.

TC Energy has announced that it will begin pre-construction work this spring on the $8 billion project. The pipeline project has been held up for more than a decade over questions about its impact on climate change, whether it's needed amid the boom in oil production in the U.S. and whether leaks could harm Nebraska's abundant groundwater.

The Keystone XL would run from oil sands fields in western Canada to a terminal in Steele City, Nebraska, and transport up to 830,000 barrels of oil a day. It is designed to link up with oil refineries on the Texas Gulf Coast specially designed to handle the thick crude removed from the oil sands. 

While TC Energy has obtained voluntary right-of-way agreements with most landowners, dozens of landowners have refused to sign. That has prompted TC Energy to file eminent domain lawsuits in court. Those lawsuits are still pending.

Jane Kleeb of Bold Nebraska, a group opposed to the pipeline, said some of the appraisals on the land TC Energy is seeking came in many times higher than the offers made by the company. 

TC Energy did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday morning. 

