LINCOLN — Nebraska lawmakers moved a step closer Tuesday to letting college athletes make money off their name, image or likeness.
Legislative Bill 962 cleared the first of three round of debate by a vote of 36-4. The measure has backing from by some big-name former Husker athletes.
Two former Huskers — football player Jeremiah Sirles and basketball player Isaiah Roby — expressed support for the measure at a legislative hearing earlier this month.
State Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha, who introduced the bill and named it her priority, cast the issue as one of fairness. She said she wants college athletes to have the same freedom as their classmates to participate in the free market and earn money for their skills.
“It doesn’t matter if they’re the biggest star athlete at Nebraska or if they’re a DIII tennis player who just wants to give private lessons in the off-season, currently neither of them can earn a dime and that’s not right,” she said.
LB 962 is modeled after a California law passed last fall and joins a growing movement. At least 20 other states are considering bills to let student-athletes get a slice of the $14 billion college athletics industry.
The bill would not require colleges or universities to pay student-athletes but would allow players to sign sponsorship deals, teach at a summer camp or hire an agent without being penalized by losing their athletic scholarship or amateur status under National Collegiate Athletic Association rules.
Under an amendment added to the bill, colleges would have to put the measure into effect by June 2023, but could do so earlier if they chose.
The bill conflicts with current NCAA regulations. However, the NCAA has begun the process of allowing student athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness, and is crafting rules and specifics.
“People who work in athletics know that is an idea whose time has come,” Hunt said.
She praised Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha for being a national leader on paying college athletes. He has pushed for compensation for college athletes since the 1980s, arguing that others profit off of their hard work and talent.
Some senators expressed concerns about the measure, saying it would lead to bidding wars for top athletes. They also raised concerns that the bill would mostly benefit players in major sports at the biggest schools, leaving other athletes and other students behind.
Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha compared the bill to Citizens United, a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that opened the door for corporations and unions to spend unlimited amounts on elections. He said it could lead to donors offering sponsorships and other opportunities to top recruits.
At the same time, he predicted athletes will be asking whether Nebraska allows them to make money while playing here. The bill would give Nebraska schools an advantage, at least until other states catch up.
“I really think this is a bad idea and I am going to vote for it,” Lathrop said.
Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte, who cast one of the four votes against the bill, argued that players who want to make money in the free market could drop out of school to do so. He said the bill would allow athletes to ink deals with Iowa’s sports betting outlets.
“This young man or woman represents the state of Nebraska,” he said.
Lawmakers last year voted to amend a 2003 law sponsored by Chambers that allows Nebraska football players, and other athletes, to be provided a “stipend” by the university.
The original law stated that it would only become operative once at least four other states in the Big 12 Conference passed similar bills to pay players. Last year’s update changed the law to apply to the Big Ten Conference, which Nebraska joined in 2011.
