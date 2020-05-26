State Sen. Matt Moser, 68, is receiving care at the Nebraska Medical Center for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, according to a fellow senator. Gov. Pete Ricketts said Tuesday that he’s praying for Moser and his family.
Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango said he was “very concerned” about Moser, who is a member of the Natural Resources Committee that Hughes chairs. Moser also is on the Agriculture and General Affairs committees.
Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Jeanne Schieffer said she had read reports about Moser’s hospitalization but did not have personal knowledge in regard to the senator’s health.
“The chamber and our board of directors respect the senator’s privacy, but if true, we wish him a speedy recovery,” Schieffer said.
Some folks left Moser well-wishes on his personal Facebook page.
“Mike, you are in our prayers. Be healed in the name of Jesus! Love you guys,” wrote Allen and Connie Newberg-Woodworth, of Cascade, Colorado.
Moser, a moderate Republican, was elected to the Legislature two years ago with the support of his predecessor, Paul Schumacher. The two have been friends since being on the same the debate team at Platte Junior College, now Central Community College, in Columbus.
Schumacher said he does not have any updates about Moser but felt “pretty bad” for him.
Previously, Moser spent 12 years as mayor of Columbus. The city’s current mayor, James Bulkley, referred comment to the family, who could not be reached.
Moser has owned the Columbus Music Company for 43 years and plays guitar with a local band. He also has taught community education computer classes at Central Community College.
He is married and has three children, Maria, Anne and Michelle.
Matt Lindberg, managing editor of the Columbus Telegram, contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.