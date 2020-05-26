We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts expressed hope Tuesday that State Sen. Mike Moser of Columbus would have a “full and complete” recovery from his hospitalization with coronavirus.

“I’ve been praying for him and for his family,” the governor said, during his daily press briefing.

Moser, 68, is receiving care at the Nebraska Medical Center for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, according to a fellow senator.

His illness prompted messages of care and concern from colleagues in the Legislature and in Columbus.

In a Tuesday tweet, Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln said: “All of my thoughts are with my colleague Senator Mike Moser and his family for a quick and speedy recovery from COVID.”

Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango said he was “very concerned” about Moser, who is a member of the Natural Resources Committee that Hughes chairs. Moser also is on the Agriculture and General Affairs committees.

Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Jeanne Schieffer said she had read reports about Moser’s hospitalization but did not have personal knowledge in regard to the senator’s health.

“The chamber and our board of directors respect the senator’s privacy, but if true, we wish him a speedy recovery,” Schieffer said.

Some folks left Moser well-wishes on his personal Facebook page.

“Mike, you are in our prayers. Be healed in the name of Jesus! Love you guys,” wrote Allen and Connie Newberg-Woodworth, of Cascade, Colorado.

“Get well soon Mike!” wrote Bill Haack of York.

Moser, a moderate Republican, was elected to the Legislature two years ago with the support of his predecessor, Paul Schumacher. The two have been friends since being on the same the debate team at Platte Junior College, now Central Community College, in Columbus.

Schumacher said he does not have any updates about Moser but felt “pretty bad” for him.

Previously, Moser spent 12 years as mayor of Columbus. The city’s current mayor, James Bulkley, referred comment to the family, who could not be reached.

Moser has owned the Columbus Music Company for 43 years and plays guitar with a local band. He also has taught community education computer classes at Central Community College.

He is married and has three children, Maria, Anne and Michelle.

Matt Lindberg, managing editor of the Columbus Telegram, contributed to this report.