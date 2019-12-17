A Coleridge, Nebraska, man has died after becoming trapped in a grain bin.
The Cedar County Sheriff's Office said Kelly J. Burbach, 60, was extricated from the bin and pronounced dead a short time later.
The Sheriff's Office was called to the site about five miles east of Hartington, Nebraska, shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Burbach was an employee of Hansen Farms of Coleridge.
Multiple agencies responded to the scene.
