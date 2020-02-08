...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 1 PM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 15 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH
EXPECTED.
* WHERE...IN NEBRASKA, BURT, DODGE, WASHINGTON, BUTLER,
SAUNDERS, DOUGLAS AND SEWARD COUNTIES. IN IOWA, MONONA AND
HARRISON COUNTIES.
* WHEN...FROM 9 AM TO 1 PM CST SUNDAY.
* IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS.
TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY
RESULT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH
PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS.
&&
Cherry County commissioner to challenge Sen. Brewer representing Sand Hills
LINCOLN — Cherry County Board member Tanya Storer of Whitman has announced her candidacy to challenge incumbent State Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon to serve District 43 in the Nebraska Legislature.
That sets up a heavyweight fight over who will represent Nebraska’s Sand Hills.
Storer is endorsed by former Gov. Kay Orr, and Brewer has been financially supported in the past by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
Storer, who has served six years on the County Board, said reducing the property tax burden on farmers, ranchers, businesses and families, and developing economic opportunities for her rural area, are her top priorities.
“My husband and I have built our life here, raised our family here and served our communities here. We know there is no better place to live, work and raise a family,” she said in a press release.
Storer and her husband ranch and have three grown children.
Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.
