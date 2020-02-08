LINCOLN — Cherry County Commissioner Tanya Storer of Whitman has announced her candidacy to challenge incumbent State Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon to serve District 43 in the Nebraska Legislature.

That sets up a heavyweight fight over who will represent Nebraska's Sand Hills between Storer, who is endorsed by former Gov. Kay Orr, and Brewer, who has been financially supported in the past by Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Storer, who has served six years on the county board, said reducing the property tax burden on farmers, ranchers, businesses and families, and developing economic opportunities for her rural area, are her top priorities.

“My husband and I have built our life here, raised our family here and served our communities here. We know there is no better place to live, work and raise a family,” she said in a press release.

Storer and her husband ranch, and have three grown children.

paul.hammel@owh.com, 402-473-9584, 

twitter.com/paulhammelowh

Tags

Reporter - Regional/state issues

Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started