A Cedar Rapids, Iowa, man is dead after a Thursday morning two-vehicle crash in Norfolk, Nebraska.
Officials responded to the crash in the 2500 block of South 13th Street about 9:20 a.m.
Witness statements indicated that Donovan Rasmussen, 30, died after losing control of his northbound 2016 Jeep, crossing the median and striking a northbound cargo truck, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.
The driver of the cargo truck, Westley Lyon, 34, from Columbus, Nebraska, was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
