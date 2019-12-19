A Cedar Rapids, Iowa, man is dead after a Thursday morning two-vehicle crash in Norfolk, Nebraska.

Officials responded to the crash in the 2500 block of South 13th Street about 9:20 a.m. 

Witness statements indicated that Donovan Rasmussen, 30, died after losing control of his northbound 2016 Jeep, crossing the median and striking a northbound cargo truck, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office. 

The driver of the cargo truck, Westley Lyon, 34, from Columbus, Nebraska, was treated at the scene for minor injuries. 

