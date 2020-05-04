We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

New numbers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show nearly 600 workers across 12 meatpacking plants in Nebraska tested positive for the coronavirus in April, with at least one death.

That's roughly 3% of the 20,000 workers employed by those 12 plants.

Similar to coronavirus outbreaks seen in homeless shelters, prisons, hospitals and nursing homes, the close-quarters work and crowded conditions involved in the slaughtering, slicing and packaging of meat seem to allow the virus to spread more easily, the CDC said. But it's still unclear whether workers who are falling ill caught the virus at work or out in the community.

Nationally, 4,913 workers in 115 facilities in 19 states have tested positive, and 20 have died. That's also about 3% of the 130,000 workers in those plants.

In Iowa, 377 workers in just two plants tested positive, or 18.2% of those plants' workforce.

The CDC collected and analyzed aggregate data on infections among meat and poultry workers, including numbers submitted by 19 states, including Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota, Kansas and Colorado. The data does not name specific plants.

In Nebraska and Iowa, meat- and food-processing workers have come down with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, in plants run by food giants like Tyson Foods, Smithfield Foods and JBS USA, as well as smaller processors, sending coronavirus rates soaring in communities like Grand Island, Lexington, Madison and Crete, and in Dakota County.

Dakota County, population 20,000, is ranked No. 4 in the country for confirmed cases per capita. Hall County, where Grand Island is located, and Dawson County, where Lexington sits, have some of the highest case numbers in Nebraska.

The Nebraska numbers released by the CDC may be low — a source told the Sioux City Journal, for example, that 669 workers at the Dakota City plant alone had tested positive, more than the 588 cases counted by the CDC for the entire state of Nebraska. The Sioux City Journal has also reported on three deaths tied to the plant.

Friday, Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour said there were five coronavirus clusters affecting food-processing facilities in the Omaha area.

"It could be that these individuals are bringing it into the plant from their home and community environment," she said at a press conference. "So we need to protect both sides of it. It’s not only the meatpacking plant. The meatpacking plant(s), I can tell you, we have been on phone calls with them, they are really (trying) to do the best thing they can."

Other advocacy groups have called on plants to provide more protections for workers, including more masks, widespread testing, paid sick leave and more distancing on the crowded conveyor-belt-style production lines.

The CDC recommends installing dividers or barriers between workers, requiring all workers to wear masks and slowing down production so workers can space out. Supervisors also need to provide information about the virus and its prevention in multiple languages, the CDC said — in just one plant, workers, many of whom are refugees or immigrants, spoke more than 40 languages.

The Dakota City Tyson beef plant, located just south and over the river from Sioux City, Iowa, closed temporarily over the weekend for deep cleaning, to help contain the outbreak there.

Meanwhile, the Tyson plant plant in Madison, south of Norfolk, ran on a reduced schedule Friday and Saturday so all of its workers could be tested, a Tyson spokeswoman said. On Thursday, 96 workers had tested positive, according to the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department, with more test results expected back this week.

The CDC numbers are the first partial accounting of how hard the virus is hitting meatpacking workers in Nebraska — the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has not released that data and only some local health departments are disclosing coronavirus cases tied to specific plants.

But even the CDC numbers are imperfect — not all states with meat facilities submitted data, the numbers only capture a snapshot from April 9 through April 27 and the number of infections may be a reflection of how many workers were actually tested for the virus.

By April 27, Nebraska counted more than 3,000 coronavirus cases total, meaning the cases tied to meatpacking plants may have made up 17.5% of all infections in the state at that point in time. By Sunday night, the state count had grown to 5,910 cases, which includes at least some people who have since recovered from COVID-19.

"Differences in case counts and percentage of workers with COVID-19 are affected by the testing strategies employed, with more infected workers identified in settings with more testing," the CDC wrote.

Testing in Nebraska has been limited, and was often focused, at least in the beginning of the pandemic, on first responders, health care workers and those with more-severe symptoms. A new COVID-19 assessment and testing initiative, TestNebraska, aims to dramatically increase testing over the next month or so.

Mass testing events were being held Monday in Omaha and Grand Island.

World-Herald staff writer Christopher Burbach contributed to this report.