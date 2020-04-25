We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

People in about 50 vehicles took part in a car parade in support of workers at the JBS meatpacking plant Saturday in Grand Island.

The convoy started at St. Mary’s Cathedral and went through downtown Grand Island before ending back at the church.

Danielle Helzer of the group Stand for Nebraska said the display was to show solidarity with JBS workers who have been hit hard by the coronavirus. More than 250 workers at the plant have tested positive for COVID-19.

“We want the workers to know that people are standing with them and we want to make sure that they are getting what they need to be safe,” Helzer said.

Similar displays took place in Lexington and Crete on Saturday, where there also are major meatpacking plants.

The number of coronavirus cases tied to the Tyson Foods pork plant in Madison, Nebraska, continues to grow, reaching 51 by Friday, according to the local health department.

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department said 11 new cases connected to the plant came back positive. In addition, 117 tests are pending, and it’s unknown how many of those may be for Tyson employees or their families.

Madison is 16 miles south of Norfolk in northeast Nebraska.

The health department, which covers Burt, Cuming, Madison and Stanton Counties, reported a total of 74 cases on Friday, a fourfold increase over the past seven days. Madison County, with 68 of the positive cases, has reported three deaths from the coronavirus.

The health department said another mass testing event is planned, though the details were not yet available.

It also advised that because of the growing number of cases, local restrictions on public gatherings and businesses will remain in place until at least May 31.

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Friday that in-restaurant dining would be allowed to resume May 4 in the Omaha area and several other areas of Nebraska lightly impacted by the coronavirus. Tattoo parlors, hair salons and massage studios will be allowed to reopen with restrictions.

The health department said in a statement: “For now, it continues to be of utmost importance to continue following social distancing, view everyone that you come in contact with as a potential carrier, and stay home.”

The signs carried by the group in Grand Island said things such as “PPE for All,” “Paid Sick Leave For All,” “People Over Profit” and “Workers’ Rights.”

As of Friday, there had been 760 cases of COVID-19 in the Central Health District, which includes Hall, Hamilton and Merrick Counties.

A Facebook post from the organizers of the display in Grand Island said: “We are coming together in solidarity with Nebraska packing plant workers to demand that they are treated with respect and dignity during the COVID-19 pandemic.”