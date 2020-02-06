The World-Herald’s Statehouse reporters round up news highlights from the Legislature and state government into the Capitol Digest — a daily briefing for the political newshound with a busy schedule.
A legislative proposal requiring the state to reopen the Youth Treatment and Rehabilitation Center for female juvenile offenders in Geneva drew little testimony Thursday.
Only two Geneva residents spoke in favor of Legislative Bill 1150, including City Administrator Kyle Svec and Frank Heinisch, a longtime member of the center's Community Advisory Board.
Department of Health and Human Services CEO Dannette Smith opposed the measure but sent a letter instead of appearing in person.
State Sen. Tom Brandt of Plymouth, the bill's sponsor, said he wasn't sure why the turnout was so much lower than previous public meetings concerning the decision to move all the girls out of the Geneva center and put them at the center for boys in Kearney.
The change happened in August after Smith concluded that staff shortages, inadequate programming and deteriorating buildings at the Geneva campus had combined to create an urgent situation.
The Legislature's Health and Human Services Committee responded by undertaking an in-depth study of what led up to and followed the August crisis. The committee issued several recommendations, along with introducing a number of bills. Hearings on those bills were held this week.
LB 1150 was not among the committee bills, although the committee recommended that HHS put male and female juvenile offenders on separate campuses. Brandt said Thursday that sharing a campus has not been good for either boys or girls. He said he has been getting lots of letters from people concerned about the situation.
State Ombudsman Julie Rogers, who testified neutral on the bill, said her office has been getting lots of complaints as well. She said the girls initially felt safer at Kearney than in the rapidly deteriorating buildings on the Geneva campus. More recently, however, the girls report feeling like second-class citizens at Kearney.
Wi-Fi outage at the Capitol
Rumors flew Wednesday afternoon after the State Capitol’s public Wi-Fi signal went down and state senators, staff members, lobbyists and members of the public found themselves suddenly cut off from the Internet.
When the problem continued into Thursday, State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha and others took to the legislative floor to raise concern.
“I’m really frustrated because I can’t work and I can’t get access to emails,” Wayne said. “It’s just ridiculous.”
Omaha Sen. Megan Hunt called the public Wi-Fi “vital” for citizens wanting to interact with their government. She questioned whether there were plans to cut off that access entirely, rather than just temporarily.
But Sen. Mike Hilgers of Lincoln, chairman of the Legislature’s Executive Board, said legislative staff took the Wi-Fi down after identifying a compromised computer on the network and saw that the problem was beginning to spread.
“For the safety of all users, there was a decision to suspend the public Wi-Fi,” he said.
Hilgers said the public Wi-Fi had been restored by late Thursday afternoon and the problem did not affect the state’s computer system or involve any data breach.
While there will likely be a review of the Legislature’s network, Hilgers said he does not expect the public Wi-Fi to go away. He did, however, caution users to observe the same types of security practices they would when using public Wi-Fi at a coffee shop.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Juvenile solitary confinement
A bill passed Thursday by the Legislature would set strict limits on solitary confinement for youth in juvenile detention facilities, prisons and the state’s Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers.
LB 230, introduced by Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln, would allow juvenile offenders to be confined alone in their room or cell only if they pose a danger to themselves or others. The bill passed on a 44-0 vote.
The bill would ban the use of room confinement for punishment, retaliation or because of staffing shortages and would allow youth to be confined only if it does not compromise their physical or mental health.
In addition, LB 230 would require that rooms used for confinement have proper lighting, heating and cooling, toilet facilities and drinking water. It would require that youth in room confinement have the same access to meals, education, health care and contact with parents and attorneys that they would get otherwise.
Stolen guns
People caught with stolen guns would have a harder time escaping criminal penalties under another bill passed Thursday.
Legislative Bill 582, introduced by Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon and passed on a 47-0 vote, closes a loophole in current law. The measure would make it a felony for people to have guns they “should have known or had reasonable cause to believe” had been stolen.
Current law requires prosecutors to prove that the person in possession of a stolen firearm actually knew it had been stolen, which can be difficult in some cases.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.