The World-Herald’s Statehouse reporters round up news highlights from the Legislature and state government into the Capitol Digest — a daily briefing for the political newshound with a busy schedule.
Tax revenues up
Nebraska tax revenues continued to roll in at a faster-than-expected pace during the first half of the fiscal year, adding fuel to calls for property tax relief.
The state Department of Revenue reported Wednesday that net tax collections were $178.4 million more than projected through December. The report compared actual collections to revenue estimates set in July.
Gov. Pete Ricketts delivered budget recommendations earlier in the day based on updated revenue estimates. The new report shows that actual tax collections for half of the year already exceeded the updated estimates for the full year by $17.5 million.
In a statement, the governor said the growth of revenue reflects the state’s economic growth. He promised to use the funds for property tax relief.
“I will continue to work with the Legislature to control spending, so we can deliver additional property tax relief for Nebraska’s farmers, ranchers, homeowners and businesses this legislative session,” he said.
Tax Commissioner Tony Fulton said year-to-year comparisons show that sales tax collections were up 8.6% and individual income tax collections up 6.9%. Corporate income taxes, which tend to rise and fall rapidly, were up 36.5%.
Child welfare award
First lady Susanne Shore was a no-show for her husband’s State of the State speech Wednesday but she had a good excuse.
She was in Seattle, accepting the Jim Casey Building Communities of Hope Award from the Casey Family Programs. The award recognizes the Bring Up Nebraska initiative, a community-by-community effort led by Shore that brings public and private groups together to strengthen families.
Ricketts noted the honor in his speech. He said Shore’s initiative has helped reduce the number of Nebraska children in foster care.
But Sen. Sara Howard of Omaha, the Health and Human Services Committee chairwoman, said the governor was “premature” to call Nebraska a leader in child welfare while problems remain with the switch to a new private agency to oversee cases in the Omaha area.
New technology
Lawmakers shot down a Bellevue senator’s attempt to bar local governments from imposing taxes and regulations on an emerging technology known as blockchain or distributed ledger technology.
Legislative Bill 9, introduced by State Sen. Carol Blood, got only 13 votes to advance, with 17 opposition votes and 12 abstentions.
Blood said the measure would encourage the growth of a new industry in Nebraska and draw entrepreneurs to the state. Some opponents said the bill was unnecessary because the federal government already bars local taxes and regulations on the industry. Others raised concerns about legislating in a little-understood area.
Distributed ledger technology uses a decentralized network of computers, which are continually updated and synchronized, to record encrypted transactions. The technology is the foundation underlying bitcoin and other virtual currencies as well as the basis of smart contracts, which are digital contracts that are programmed to operate automatically.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Daylight saving time
Nebraska would stay on daylight saving time year-round under a bill introduced by Sen. Tom Briese of Albion.
If passed, LB 1015 would take effect only if the plan would not conflict with any federal laws or orders from the U.S. Secretary of Transportation and if two states bordering Nebraska made a similar switch.
Prison reform vigil
Paul Feilmann, an Omaha retiree who’s been conducting a daily vigil outside the Governor’s Residence in Lincoln since Labor Day, is giving it up. Feilmann said he’ll continue his advocacy for prison reform, but that his car is on the blink and he can’t continue to afford coming to Lincoln every day.
His work did help facilitate a meeting between Ricketts and north Omaha leaders concerned about mass incarceration. State Corrections Director Scott Frakes also agreed to attend a community meeting in north Omaha.
Tax break for military retirees
More than one phone caller to The World-Herald’s Lincoln Bureau has complained that the governor’s proposed tax break for military retirees helps too few at too high of a cost.
LB 153 provides about a $14 million yearly tax break for the 13,000 Nebraskans who receive a military pension. But that’s only about one-tenth of all veterans in the state.
Ricketts told reporters Tuesday night that he agrees that everyone deserves an income tax break, but that LB 153 addresses a “competitive disadvantage” because every state bordering Nebraska offers a better tax break for such veterans.
Backers of LB 153 passed out statistics that indicated that Nebraska was the only state among its neighbors to see a decrease in military retirees getting a pension. The drop was 110 such retirees, the statistics showed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.