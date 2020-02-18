The World-Herald’s Statehouse reporters round up news highlights from the Legislature and state government into the Capitol Digest — a daily briefing for the political newshound with a busy schedule.
Gov. Pete Ricketts, who often doesn't signal his support or opposition to bills until they are passed and sent for his signature, made an exception Tuesday for a pending gun bill.
In his weekly column, Ricketts stated his opposition to a "red-flag" bill that would allow a judge to confiscate the weapons of a mentally unstable person or someone representing a danger.
Ricketts, who is a staunch supporter of gun rights and the National Rifle Association, said that Legislative Bill 58 would infringe on the constitutional rights of "law-abiding citizens" by allowing a court to search and seize the weapons of someone based on an allegation before a gun owner could contest the allegation in court.
"This is a clear violation of due process rights under the guise of public safety," Ricketts wrote. "LB 58 would create a judicial weapon for anti-gun activists who wish to roll back the gun rights enshrined in both our federal and state constitutions."
The governor said that a better way to protect public safety was to battle drug addiction and protect gun rights.
State Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln, who introduced the red-flag proposal, said Ricketts is "feeding into the false notion that this bill has no due process, when it does."
"The only reason I introduced this bill was because law enforcement asked for it," Morfeld said. "I trust their opinion about how we stop suicide and mass shootings over the governor's uniformed position."
An Omaha police sergeant testified in favor of the bill, saying it might have prevented the 2007 shooting at an Omaha Von Maur store that left nine people dead. The 19-year-old gunman, who shot and killed himself, had a history of mental illness.
State Fair Board
The new chair of the Nebraska State Fair Board pledged Tuesday to keep a keen eye on the troubled fair's spending and to "get to the bottom of any financial questions."
The 2019 State Fair ended in turmoil after the fair's finance director resigned, saying the operation was "on the verge of bankruptcy."
But Beth Smith of Lincoln, who was elected to head the Fair Board last week, told the Legislature's Agriculture Committee that she and a new executive board are committed to straightening out the fair's financial problems and being as open and transparent as possible.
That, Smith said, includes obtaining financial records that were thought to be lost last week, and repairing damaged relationships with fair volunteers and sponsors, as well as the State Fair Foundation.
"I want them to know we'll do whatever possible to regain their trust," she said. "We're going to bring people back together again."
Lori Cox, the fair's executive director, said that only $637,000 of a $1.1 million line of credit taken out this fall to keep the fair financially afloat had to be used, and $350,000 of that had been repaid by Feb. 1.
"It shows we're moving in the right direction," Cox said. The fair also reduced its personnel costs by $500,000 and cut its entertainment spending for the 2020 fair by another $500,000, she said.
Relocating flooded communities
The village of Winslow is depending on the quick passage of a bill that would allow flood-damaged communities to relocate to higher, drier ground, State Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont said Tuesday.
The Urban Affairs Committee held a hearing on Legislative Bill 1003, Walz’s bill that would amend state law to let smaller communities annex land and move after “catastrophic flooding.”
“This legislation is an opportunity for a community to rebuild,” Walz said. “Time is of the essence for Winslow.”
Walz said she's planning to add an emergency clause to the bill so, if approved, it will go into effect immediately.
The leaders of Winslow, a town in Dodge County, are considering relocating the entire village to a new location after it was heavily damaged by Elkhorn River flooding in March 2019. Moving out of the flood plain is the only way to ensure its long-term survival, they've argued.
Preflood, Winslow had a population of around 100, but that number is dropping as flood recovery drags on.
Current Nebraska law wouldn't allow Winslow to just pick up and move. New municipalities are required to have a population of at least 100 — that would be a stretch for Winslow.
A new town will also require costly new infrastructure — roads, water pipes, sewer lines and other utilities.
“With this legislation, it’s not a guarantee this relocation happens,” said Winslow Volunteer Fire Chief and Village Trustee Zachary Klein, one of three people to testify in support of LB 1003. “However, without this legislation, it’s a guarantee it does not.”
