Panic buttons for schools
The mother of one of the 17 students and staff shot and killed at a Parkland, Florida, school in 2018 urged a Nebraska legislative committee to pass a bill setting up a statewide system of "panic buttons" in schools.
Lori Alhadeff, whose 14-year-old daughter Alyssa died after being shot 10 times, said that "time equals life" when it comes to such school shootings.
"The faster we can get law enforcement on campus, the more likely we are to save lives," said Alhadeff, whose testimony was read by State Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha.
Vargas introduced Legislative Bill 1156 on behalf of Rave Mobile Safety, a Massachusetts company that produces a computer app that, when activated, calls 911 and alerts others within a school of an emergency situation, such as an active shooter. Under LB 1156, $2 million would be allocated to set up a statewide panic button systems.
Four states — Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Delaware — have similar statewide systems, according to Vargas, with Florida and New York State considering the idea.
But LB 1156 idea ran into opposition as well as questions about the most effective way to stop school shootings.
Chief Deputy Buffalo County Sheriff Dan Schleusener said that his county has already set up an emergency response hotline for schools and recently obtained a grant to develop its own panic button app.
A representative of Nebraska-based Diode Technology said that company offers similar alert systems and sells a "threat extinguisher" that fires a disabling pepper spray-like gel at a shooter. Diode's lobbyist, Nick Paden, said LB 1156 appeared to sanction only one company. Individual schools, he said, should be allowed to choose whatever system fits their needs.
Two senators on the Education Committee, Tom Brewer of Gordon and Dave Murman of Glenvil, both suggested that an armed security guard, who could react quickly to any threat, was more critical in stopping a shooting incident than a warning system when, in rural areas, help could be a half-hour away.
LB 1156 has not been picked as a priority bill. Unless it is, it is unlikely to be debated by the full Legislature this year.
Handicapped-accessible parking
Christal Petersen would have a better chance of getting her son safely from the car into the doctor's office, grocery store or other building under a bill heard by state lawmakers Tuesday.
LB 976, introduced by Sen. Kate Bolz of Lincoln, would add neurological impairments to the list of conditions that may qualify a person for a handicapped-accessible parking permit. Current state law does not include such conditions, although they are included by 38 other states and are part of federal guidelines.
Bolz said that only people whose condition limits their mobility to 200 feet — the standard now applied to people with other impairments — would be eligible for the permits.
Petersen said the change could help her son, who has autism, a neurological condition that manifests itself in a variety of ways. In his case, she said, the condition makes it difficult to transition into and out of a car and "almost impossible" to manage in parking lots.
Others said the change also might help people with Alzheimer's, Parkinson's or traumatic brain injuries.
Terry Streetman, with the Alzheimer's Association, said dementia can affect mobility in several ways. People can struggle with depth perception and balance, for example. Being able to use handicapped-accessible parking spots can make it easier to access medical care and social outlets.
