Time may work against a proposal to have Nebraska join a growing number of states ready to adopt year-round daylight saving time.
The proposal got a mostly lukewarm reception Wednesday before the Legislature's Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, and its chairman, State Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, said that unless someone picks the measure as a priority bill, it's doubtful Legislative Bill 1015 will see debate during this year's 60-day session.
At least seven states have adopted similar bills, which would switch those states to year-round daylight saving time in the event such a change is authorized by the federal government.
Right now, the feds only allow states to maintain year-round standard time — as Arizona and Hawaii have done — or to comply with the Uniform Time Act, a 1966 law that mandates when states must switch from standard time to daylight saving time. (This year, the change to daylight saving time is coming March 8.)
Trouble is, people are getting tired of adjusting their clocks. A poll last year by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 71% of respondents were sick of "springing forward" and "falling back."
That has spawned a national movement and website, #LockTheClock, that advocates for remaining on either standard or daylight saving time. At least 30 states have introduced bills. Even President Donald Trump has tweeted his support. “Making Daylight Saving Time permanent is O.K. with me!” he tweeted in March.
Making Daylight Saving Time permanent is O.K. with me!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 11, 2019
Sen. Tom Briese of Albion said he introduced LB 1015 on behalf of a constituent and was overwhelmed by the number of supporters for stopping the clock switches. He said he chose year-round daylight saving time because golfers and others shot down a 2017 bill that would have adopted year-round standard time in Nebraska.
He told the committee of research that indicates that "springing forward" increases heart attacks and lowers worker productivity. Briese even provided some rough math, estimating that more year-round daylight would increase shopping to the tune of an extra $530 million in "economic activity."
The Nebraska Broadcasters Association opposed the bill, saying it would create chaos with programming for radio and TV stations that serve multiple states, such as those in Omaha, Chadron and Scottsbluff. Jim Timm of the association said such a change should be made nationwide, and instead of creating "islands" of different time policies.
Briese's proposal would not become effective unless at least two neighboring states also adopted year-round daylight saving time. That way, he said, Nebraska would not become an "island" of unique time.
Medicaid audits
Audits of Medicaid providers would have to follow treatment guidelines of the profession and use reviewers from the same specialty under a bill heard Wednesday by the Health and Human Services Committee.
LB 1105, introduced by Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair, responds to concerns raised by state and national dental leaders about recent audits of pediatric dentists in the state.
The biggest issue in the audits has been whether to use crowns or fillings for young children with severe early childhood cavities. Pediatric dental guidelines call for using crowns, which last longer than fillings but the auditing firm said fillings should have been used in many cases instead.
The audits led Dr. Marty Killeen, a pediatric dentist in Lincoln, to stop seeing Medicaid patients after he paid out $50,000 to the government in a settlement agreement and another $75,000 in legal fees.
His decision left the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department's dental program without anyone to treat young children with the most severe dental problems.
Nebraska's interim Medicaid director, Jeremy Brunsson, testified against the bill, saying it would hamper the state's ability to conduct the audits required by federal law. He said the issue in the audits is not what procedure should have been used but whether a provider properly documented the need for the procedure.
