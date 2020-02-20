The World-Herald’s Statehouse reporters round up news highlights from the Legislature and state government into the Capitol Digest — a daily briefing for the political newshound with a busy schedule.

Out-of-network rates

A bill that would prohibit Nebraska health care providers from charging patients higher, out-of-network rates for emergency services won first-round approval Thursday from state lawmakers.

Senators voted 43-0 to advance the measure to prevent “surprise medical bills” through the first of three required votes.

State Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln proposed the bill to try to protect consumers from unexpected out-of-network costs during a medical emergency. Morfeld argued that unexpected medical bills are a leading cause of personal bankruptcies.

The bill received support from insurers and advocates for low-income people, but a group representing hospitals raised concerns during a legislative hearing earlier this month.

Two more votes are required before the bill goes to the governor.

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Group contracts

A seemingly simple bill to allow “group contracts” with political subdivisions in other states ran into a raft of questions about whether state lawmakers were delegating too much power to the state agency that handles bids for services, the Nebraska Department of Administrative Services.

Sens. Mark Kolterman of Seward, Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln and John McCollister of Omaha questioned the wisdom of Legislative Bill 790.

Kolterman, who introduced a bill on public bidding last year, said that LB 790 doesn’t allow unsuccessful bidders the opportunity to contest decisions by the department, except to file a lawsuit. A state audit released in December questioned whether the department had adequate “internal controls” over the bidding process.

Peru Sen. Julie Slama, the sponsor of LB 790, said there were no “ghosts or ghouls” in the proposal. She said that group contracts were used by 38 other states to allow the state to bargain for additional cost savings.

Time ran out before a first-round vote could be taken on the bill, which Kolterman said he’d support if it was amended.

This report includes material from the Associated Press.

Capitol Digest 2020 reporters

Omaha World-Herald reporters Paul Hammel and Martha Stoddard.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Tags

Reporter - Regional/state issues

Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started