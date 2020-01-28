The World-Herald’s Statehouse reporters round up news highlights from the Legislature and state government into the Capitol Digest — a daily briefing for the political newshound with a busy schedule.
There are still a few knots to work out of a bill that would ease licensing requirements for practitioners of reflexology, who touch pressure points on hands, feet and outer ears.
Legislative Bill 347, introduced by State Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil, would allow reflexologists to sidestep a current Nebraska law that requires them to be licensed as massage therapists, who have to log 1,000 hours of coursework and training.
The bill continues recent efforts by the Platte Institute for Economic Research and others to reduce unnecessary occupational licensing regulation. Nicole Fox, the Platte Institute's director of government relations, said they had heard from several dozen reflexologists who felt the hours and licensing requirements were too much.
Reflexology and massage are two different practices, Murman argued.
"One thousand hours of coursework at a cost of $20,000 for a thing you don't practice is a costly roadblock," he said. "Let's remove stringent licensing requirements and allow our workforce to grow."
But several senators, including some who had previously voted the bill out of the Health and Human Services Committee, said there needed to be some oversight. Others voiced concerns about fly-by-night reflexology spas becoming fronts for prostitution and human trafficking.
Sen. Sara Howard of Omaha, who chairs the HHS Committee, and Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer of Norfolk said 1,000 training hours may be overkill, but that doesn't mean anyone should be able to open a reflexology practice without some study or training.
"I do think we have an obligation to society to protect them and their well-being," Scheer said. "If somebody's going to mess with your body, they should have some kind of minimal training."
Murman introduced an amendment that would create a reflexologist registry. Practitioners would have to file and apply with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
Lawmakers will resume debate Wednesday but the future of the bill is unclear. Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha vowed to stop it through filibuster.
By Martha Stoddard and Paul Hammel
World-Herald Bureau
Ag conference
The Governor's Ag Conference this year will feature Michele Payn, the author of "Food Bullying: How to Avoid Buying B.S.," as well as presentations on agricultural entrepreneurship and on new and emerging markets. The director of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office also will speak.
Gov. Pete Ricketts said the annual event gives producers and agribusiness leaders in Nebraska a chance to discuss the state’s number one industry and strategies to support future growth in agriculture.
The conference is set for March 9 and 10 at the Holiday Inn and Convention Center in Kearney. Registration is $125. To register or for more information, go to nda.nebraska.gov or call 800-831-0550.
