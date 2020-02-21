The World-Herald’s Statehouse reporters round up news highlights from the Legislature and state government into the Capitol Digest — a daily briefing for the political newshound with a busy schedule.

Sharing a holiday? The second Monday in October could become a pick-your-celebration day under a compromise advanced out of committee Friday.

The Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee voted 5-1 to send an amended version of Legislative Bill 848 to the full Legislature. Under the amendment, the state would recognize both Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples’ Day on the same day.

State Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, the committee chairman, compared the proposal to Hanukkah and Christmas. Some people celebrate one holiday, some celebrate the other.

“If it looks odd, it’s the compromise we came to,” he said, noting that the bill has been named a priority by the State-Tribal Relations Committee.

As introduced by Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln, LB 848 would have replaced Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day to recognize the “historic, cultural and contemporary significance” of Nebraska’s first residents.

Supporters said the “rape, murder and theft” committed by Christopher Columbus against indigenous people should not be celebrated. They also noted that most states do not recognize the holiday.

But the proposal ran into stiff opposition from Italian Americans from the Omaha area, who said Columbus was “flawed” but worthy of admiration. They also said his holiday has become a celebration of Italian American heritage. Priority bills. Friday was the deadline for senators and committees to name priority bills for the year, and some high-profile measures did not make the cut.

The list does not include a controversial “red-flag” bill that would allow authorities to temporarily take guns away from people suspected of being dangerous. LB 58, introduced by Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln, advanced from the Judiciary Committee earlier this month.

Nor does it include LB 816, another gun-related measure introduced by Sen. John McCollister of Omaha that drew an overflow crowd of gun rights advocates on Friday. Among other steps, the bill would require permits to buy semiautomatic rifles and shotguns.

Also missing from the priority list is a proposed constitutional amendment, Legislative Resolution 292CA, that would require people to show a photo ID before voting. The measure is slated for a hearing next week.

Among the measures named as priorities are:

» LB 814, banning a method of second-trimester abortions.

» LB 962, allowing college athletes to be paid for use of their name, image or likeness.

» LB 147, allowing school staff to intervene physically against violent and disruptive students.

» LR 300CA, abolishing all state and local taxes and creating a consumption tax.

» LB 627, banning workplace discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

The list also includes a major property tax and school aid bill, a bill replacing the state’s business tax incentives and several bills addressing problems at the state’s troubled Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers.

Capitol Digest 2020 reporters

Omaha World-Herald reporters Paul Hammel and Martha Stoddard.

— Martha Stoddard

martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-473-9583,

twitter.com/stoddardOWH

Martha Stoddard keeps legislators honest from The World-Herald's Lincoln bureau, where she covers news from the State Capitol. Follow her on Twitter @StoddardOWH. Phone: 402-473-9583.

