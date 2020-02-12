The World-Herald’s Statehouse reporters round up news highlights from the Legislature and state government into the Capitol Digest — a daily briefing for the political newshound with a busy schedule.
A proposal aimed at easing property taxes by nearly $600 million over three years cleared the Revenue Committee on a split vote Wednesday.
Legislative Bill 974 advanced to the full Legislature on a 6-2 vote, after being amended to reduce its price tag.
State Sen. Lou Ann Lineman of Elkhorn, who chairs the committee and introduced the bill, pushed for the bill to advance to give it the best chance of passage. Lawmakers are already more than one-third of the way through their 60-day session.
"We've got a long ways to go here but if we don't get something to the floor, it won't get done," she said.
LB 974 would increase state aid to local schools and then ratchet down property tax bills by the same amount. Schools account for about 60% of property taxes collected in the state.
The bill would work in part by reducing the property valuations used in calculating school property taxes. Valuations for agricultural land would drop to 55% of actual value, down from 75% now. Home valuations would drop to 87%, down from 100% now. An earlier version of the bill would have put home valuations at 85%.
The bill also would direct more aid to the state's smaller, rural school districts, which no longer qualify for equalization aid. Such aid is meant to fill the gap between what schools need to educate students and the amount they can raise with property taxes.
Under LB 974, the state would provide foundation aid for each student in a school and would eliminate a state aid factor, called the averaging adjustment, that has benefited the state's largest schools.
Tighter levy limits and limits on the growth of school aid would be used to rein in school spending.
Voting to advance the bill were Sens. Mike Groene of North Platte, Curt Friesen of Henderson, Brett Lindstrom of Omaha, Mark Kolterman of Seward, Tom Briese of Albion and Linehan.
Sens. John McCollister of Omaha and Sue Crawford of Bellevue voted against the bill. McCollister, who has been a skeptic about the bill, said it has improved but not to the point he could support it.
Pay for college athletes
College athletes moved a step closer to getting paid for the use of their name, image or likeness rights Wednesday when a legislative committee advanced LB 962 to the full Legislature.
The Business and Labor Committee sent out the bill on a 4-0 vote, with three members abstaining.
Omaha Sen. Megan Hunt, who introduced LB 962, said Nebraska could become a national leader by passing the bill. California passed similar legislation last fall, and at least 20 other states are considering bills to let student-athletes get a slice of the $14 billion college athletics industry.
"Under current law, athletes cannot participate in the modern economy and are barred from doing things as simple as posting a sponsored post on social media or coaching private lessons in the off-season," Hunt said.
Her bill would not require colleges or universities to pay student-athletes but would allow players to ink sponsorship deals or hire an agent without being penalized by losing their athletic scholarship or amateur status under National Collegiate Athletic Association rules.
If passed, the bill wouldn’t go into effect until June 2023, giving colleges and athletes time to adjust. Hunt said that date could be moved up if regulations change on the federal or NCAA level.
The measure drew support from two former Huskers — football player Jeremiah Sirles and basketball player Isaiah Roby — at a hearing last week, as well as from Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha, who has been pushing for compensation for college athletes since the early 1980s.
Anti-bias training
Sheriffs and other law enforcement officers would have to take two hours of anti-bias and implicit bias training every year under a bill given first-round approval Wednesday in the Legislature.
LB 924 would require the training as part of agencies' efforts to minimize apparent or actual racial profiling. Omaha Sen. Ernie Chambers introduced the measure and named it as his priority for the session.
While calling the bill a "pee-wee" measure, Chambers said it could help prevent police killings of black people and reduce the amount of racial profiling in traffic stops.
"This bill will focus attention on a problem. It will take away excuses," he said, adding: "This bill is so uncontroversial that I feel strange, uncomfortable, uneasy offering it."
Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha, the Judiciary Committee chairman, called the bill "a small step in the right direction."
Statistics support the idea that there is racial bias among law enforcement officers, he said, which does not necessarily mean those officers are racist. The training will help officers recognize biases that influence who they pull over and how they treat people.
Chambers said the training could be incorporated into the 20 hours of annual training required for law enforcement officers to maintain certification.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Solitary confinement
A former Nebraska prison inmate choked back tears in describing the mental deterioration he experienced during six years in solitary confinement.
Timothy Lopez, who said he was released from prison three months ago, said he “became lost” and “started to hear things” while isolated in a cell for 23 hours a day.
“I started to do things so I would have some kind of human contact,” said the 29-year-old Lopez, who admitted he misbehaved while in prison.
He testified Wednesday in favor of LB 1208, which would provide more out-of-cell time for those sent to restrictive housing, the modern term for solitary confinement. The bill calls for four to six hours a day of time outside of such solitary cells; currently, some inmates get only one hour a day.
But one senator, and the head of the labor union that represents corrections officers, spoke out against the proposal, saying it could threaten the safety of prison workers.
State Sen. Julie Slama of Peru said she’d never gotten so many negative comments about a bill. And Mike Chipman, the union head, said that it would be impossible to implement LB 1208 given the shortage of prison staff and the physical limitations of state prisons.
Brian Gage, a former warden at the Tecumseh State Prison, said that Nebraska is overreliant on solitary confinement because of prison overcrowding and a lack of staff.
But, Gage said, “we don’t have any other choice” than to continue to keep inmates in solitary cells longer than necessary because of the lack of available cells. There’s also a shortage of follow-up care and mental health staff, he added.
Danielle Conrad of the ACLU of Nebraska — which is suing the state prison system for substandard mental health care — called it a “human rights crisis” caused by a broken system of restrictive housing.
“It definitely should not be a partisan talking point,” Conrad said. “The status quo hurts us all.”
Currently, about 290 to 300 inmates are kept in some kind of restrictive housing, which is a slight decline from a year ago.
But the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee was also told that 37 inmates last year were released directly from solitary confinement to the streets — a dangerous practice cited in the case of Nikko Jenkins, who murdered four people in 2013 after being released directly from months in solitary.
During the public hearing on the solitary confinement bill, Lincoln Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks criticized corrections for "gagging" prison workers from talking to state senators, while urging them to speak out against such legislation.
A Jan. 24 email sent by State Corrections Director Scott Frakes, obtained by The World-Herald, urges prison workers to oppose the bill saying it will have "a direct and significant impact on your safety.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.