The World-Herald’s Statehouse reporters round up news highlights from the Legislature and state government into the Capitol Digest — a daily briefing for the political newshound with a busy schedule.
Student newspaper freedoms. A bill protecting the First Amendment freedoms of students working on high school or college newspapers hit a roadblock in the Legislature on Friday.
Legislative Bill 206 was pulled from the agenda during second-round debate in the face of a filibuster by opponents. Under a practice adopted by Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer of Norfolk, the bill’s sponsor will have to show that he has 33 votes before debate could continue.
State Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln, who introduced the bill, expressed optimism that he can get enough support to bring the bill back this year. He argued that the measure would teach students about the values of democracy. Instead, some have encountered administrative censorship.
“We had dozens of young people testify for hours that they just wanted to be heard,” he said.
The measure would guarantee student journalists the right to exercise their freedom of speech and of the press in school-sponsored media, as long as they follow certain legal and ethical standards. It would also protect teacher advisers from disciplinary action simply for sticking up for their students’ rights.
Opponents, including Sen. Mike Moser of Columbus, argued that high school students are not mature enough to know the consequences of what they write and that the bill would undermine the authority of school boards and superintendents.
“The argument is not about free speech,” he said. “It’s about control of the school newspaper.”
Jessica Shelburn, director of the Nebraska chapter of Americans for Prosperity, expressed disappointment that the bill did not advance.
“First Amendment rights apply to every American, including student journalists working to understand and exercise their press freedom rights,” she said. “Budding journalists shouldn’t be taught they have to keep their heads down, factoring potential administrative censorship into whether or not they’re going to pursue a story.”
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
New state office building. State officials unveiled plans Thursday for a new state office building and parking garage to be built over the State Capitol’s geothermal wellfield at 17th and K Streets.
Jason Jackson, director of the Department of Administrative Services, told the Appropriations Committee that the building would help bring together several state agencies and services that are currently scattered across downtown Lincoln. It would also save the state money on office leases.
The new building is expected to be completed by summer 2022 and will include two levels of parking, which is in short supply around the Capitol Building.
Jackson said his agency plans to seek bids from interested developers this summer. By using a public-private partnership, the state hopes to save about $35 million over 30 years when compared with leasing commercial office space over that same time period.
More state senators. Voters may get a chance this year to decide whether to enlarge the Nebraska Legislature.
Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer of Norfolk announced Friday that debate will begin Tuesday on a proposed constitutional amendment allowing for up to 55 state senators, up from the current limit of 50.
The Legislature’s Executive Board advanced Legislative Resolution 279CA on a vote of 6-1, with two abstentions. The board also made the proposal a priority for the year.
Scheer introduced the measure as a way to keep rural Nebraska from losing senators when the state has to redraw political boundaries after the 2020 Census. It would also keep western Nebraska districts from growing in land size.
The amendment would have to be approved by voters to take effect. If voters pass the amendment, it would be up to the Legislature whether to actually add senators.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.