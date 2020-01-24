The World-Herald’s Statehouse reporters round up news highlights from the Legislature and state government into the Capitol Digest — a daily briefing for the political newshound with a busy schedule.
Juvenile legal representation. Once again, a bill that would require that juveniles have legal representation at their first court appearance failed to advance.
Legislative Bill 231, introduced by State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln, has been defeated in the past. The bill also included a $1 increase in state court fees to pay for the lawyers’ work.
Pansing Brooks said that only the state’s three largest counties now provide lawyers in every instance. In smaller counties, juveniles often waive representation without knowing the consequences, she said, which can harm their ability later to obtain scholarships or jobs.
Opponents, led by Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte, said the bill was unnecessary and an attorney employment measure. He and other critics said parents or guardians can decide whether a lawyer is needed.
The only way LB 231 could return to the agenda is if sponsors show that they have enough votes to advance it.
The blocking of Pansing Brooks’ bill by conservatives sparked outrage from Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha, who called Groene and others “dumb” and accused them of supporting “big government” only when it benefits farmers, such as when oil companies are mandated to blend corn-based ethanol into fuel.
Tax break for military pensions. A bill that grants a 50% state income tax exemption on pensions paid to military veterans advanced to final reading Friday without any discussion.
LB 153 was introduced by Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon on behalf of Gov. Pete Ricketts, who has made the bill one of his top priorities for the 2020 session.
Some veterans and others on pensions have grumbled about the bill because it grants a tax break on only one pension, received by a small percentage of overall military veterans. But many veterans have voiced support despite that, and Ricketts said it will help keep highly skilled military retirees from moving out of Nebraska.
Under legislative rules, the final vote will not be taken until lawmakers adopt the mid-biennium budget.
Compensation for those wrongly convicted. A Sheridan County woman whose conviction for shooting her drunken and abusive husband eventually resulted in a pardon asked Friday that a state law be amended so those in her situation can receive funds from the state’s wrongful conviction and imprisonment fund.
Charlene Marie, formerly Charlene Oldenburg, was convicted of using a weapon to commit a felony and making terrorist threats in 1998. After she appealed her sentence, it was reduced to one year, and she was released from prison because she had served two years behind bars. Ultimately, she was granted a pardon, after she maintained that she acted in self-defense.
But last year, the Nebraska Supreme Court ruled that she couldn’t receive $500,000 in compensation from the fund because she had only been pardoned from her crime. The convictions had not been “vacated,” the court ruled, and Marie had not “proven” her innocence, as required in the compensation law.
Her attorney, Dan Friedman of Lincoln, told members of the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee that in “common parlance,” everyone recognizes that someone is innocent if they acted in self-defense. He urged passage of LB 951 to close a loophole in the compensation law, as did the bill’s sponsor, Sen. Kate Bolz of Lincoln.
But the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office opposed the bill. Attorney Danielle Rowley said the law was intended to compensate only those who could prove that they were innocent. If LB 951 were passed, she said, it would expand the law and allow someone who was simply found not guilty due to a lack of evidence to seek compensation.
The law was passed in 2009 in the wake of the exoneration, via DNA evidence, of six people wrongly convicted of killing a 68-year-old Beatrice woman. Several of the Beatrice Six said they were pressured into pleading guilty or providing false testimony out of fear that they would face a death sentence.
— Paul Hammel
