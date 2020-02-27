The World-Herald’s Statehouse reporters round up news highlights from the Legislature and state government into the Capitol Digest — a daily briefing for the political newshound with a busy schedule.
Vaping, like smoking, would be banned in public buildings and workplaces under a bill advanced Thursday by the Nebraska Legislature.
Legislative Bill 840 would extend the reach of the Clean Indoor Air Act to include electronic cigarettes, vape pens and other types of electronic smoking devices. It cleared the first of three rounds of consideration on a 31-2 vote.
State Sen. Dan Quick of Grand Island, who introduced the bill, said the change would protect people from potentially harmful substances in vaping aerosols. Those can include nicotine and heavy metals. He said the measure also would discourage youngsters from seeing vaping as a common and acceptable practice.
"I am committed to keeping these dangerous products out of the hands of our young people," he said.
A committee amendment to the bill would exempt vape shops from the public vaping ban. It would define vape shops as stores that only sell electronic smoking devices and related items and that only allow adults, age 21 and over, to enter.
But some lawmakers raised concerns about the bill. Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha said he wanted the bill to allow for vape lounges, similar to cigar bars.
That would require an amendment exempting specially licensed places that sell alcohol and other items as well as electronic smoking devices.
Sen. Andrew La Grone of Gretna questioned the definition of electronic smoking devices in the bill. The committee amendment would include any type of electronic device that delivers nicotine or other substance through aerosol or vapor.
Current vaping law applies only to devices that deliver nicotine. La Grone said the proposed definition could apply to asthma inhalers or humidifiers, which also produce vapors.
Debate gets testy
Discussion of a nonbinding resolution concerning management of Missouri River flood flows got testy Thursday as two senators traded claims of politicking.
First, Peru Sen. Julie Slama accused Omaha Sen. Brett Lindstrom of political motivations for interrupting the debate on her resolution, which would urge the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Congress to make flood control the top priority in management of the Missouri. Lindstrom questioned a handful of senators about the motives that led to the stalling of his LB 242,cq which would allow a portion of sales tax revenue to be turned back to municipalities to finance water infrastructure projects.
Lindstrom fired back that Slama’s resolution was really the politically motivated move because it “does nothing” besides boosting her campaign to be reelected to her seat this fall.
“My bill actually does something,” Lindstrom said, by supplying funds for flood-ravaged cities to rebuild water treatment plants and other infrastructure.
The senator, who has been mentioned as a possible gubernatorial candidate in 2022, said he was particularly upset that senators had extended debate on his LB 242 so it didn’t come to a vote. Senators can run out the clock on a bill by extending debate for three hours. If a vote to advance a bill isn’t taken by then, that can kill a measure for the session.
Slama said her Legislative Resolution 288cq was needed to put on the record that the Legislature feels the corps has mismanaged flows in the river, worsening recent flooding, and failed to proactive measures to prevent another flood.
The senator, who was appointed by Gov. Pete Ricketts, faces a tough election challenge this year. One candidate, Nebraska City business owner Janet Palmtag, has been endorsed by former Gov. Dave Heineman and a host of other Republican officeholders.
