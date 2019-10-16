863659 KS-SASSE (copy)

WASHINGTON — This week’s campaign fundraising reports show Nebraska’s Republican incumbents with a substantial cash advantage over their challengers.

In the state’s most high-profile races, Sen. Ben Sasse’s campaign has piled up millions of dollars and Rep. Don Bacon holds a clear fundraising edge over his potential Democratic rivals.

Bacon reported receiving $287,667 during the third quarter, bringing the Omaha-area congressman’s overall total for this cycle to $1,083,930. His campaign reported $588,396 cash on hand.

He said in a statement that his campaign had a busy summer knocking doors and recruiting volunteers.

“Thank you, Nebraska, for such a strong show of support for our shared values,” Bacon said.

Among the handful of Democrats seeking their party’s nomination in the 2nd, Kara Eastman leads the money race.

Eastman raised $128,395 in the quarter, bringing her overall total this cycle to $271,027. Her campaign finished the quarter with $67,024 cash on hand.

Her campaign noted in a statement that she out-raised Bacon among individual donors for the quarter:

“Our fundraising is grassroots and puts us on track for victory next year.”

The Eastman statement pointed to Bacon’s contributions from corporate political action committees and cited a World-Herald article that Bacon had received campaign contributions from one of the men recently indicted in a scheme to illegally funnel foreign dollars into Republican campaign coffers.

Bacon’s campaign has said that as soon as the congressman learned about the nature of those donations, he donated the same amount to charity.

Eastman’s chief primary rival thus far is Ann Ashford, who raised $52,792 in the third quarter, bringing her total for the cycle to $149,281.

That includes a $10,000 loan Ashford made to her campaign, which had $19,943 cash on hand at the end of the quarter.

Ashford campaign manager Eric Aspengren said in a statement that the campaign is mostly funded by in-state contributions.

“We are planning to ramp up our fundraising and expanding our reach over the next few weeks,” Aspengren said.

Two other Democrats have filed paperwork in the 2nd district race.

Omaha restaurateur Gladys Harrison reported receiving $14,557 and had $14,145 cash on hand.

Local activist Morgann Freeman reported raising $4,925 and a negative balance of -$956 cash on hand.

In Nebraska’s Senate race, meanwhile, Sasse’s various challengers have a tiny fraction of his massive campaign war chest.

Sasse reported $526,025 in receipts for the third quarter, bringing his total for the cycle to $4,183,310. His campaign had $2,723,648 cash on hand at the end of the period. And that doesn’t count money he is raising through additional fundraising committees.

In contrast, his GOP primary opponent, Matt Innis, reported raising $12,190 and finished the quarter with $6,038 cash on hand.

Innis has criticized Sasse for being insufficiently supportive of President Donald Trump. But that rationale for his candidacy suffered a significant blow when Trump tweeted his enthusiastic endorsement of Sasse.

The number of Nebraska donors listed in his report was in the single digits, but Innis said in a press release that doesn’t reflect the support he’s hearing from people on the ground. He said there’s plenty of time left for the campaign to improve its fundraising.

Two Democrats seeking the seat also have raised far less than Sasse.

Businessman Chris Janicek reported raising $33,379 for the quarter and $54,748 total for the cycle. Most of that, $37,987, represents loans Janicek has made to the campaign.

He finished the quarter with $7,177 cash on hand.

Angie Philips, who has worked as a mental health advocate, reported $3,416 in receipts and $629 cash on hand.

