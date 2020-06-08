We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

LINCOLN — Two callers to Gov. Pete Ricketts’ monthly radio show complained Monday about imposing COVID-19 social distancing restrictions on worship services and hospital visits while allowing street protests.

One caller, who identified himself as “Rob from Kearney,” objected to rules that prevented him from accompanying his wife into a local hospital for outpatient surgery while, at the same time, allowing those protesting the death of George Floyd to gather in large groups on the streets of Omaha and Lincoln.

Another caller named Jim, also from Kearney, said he was “troubled” by the decision to allow the protests while “trampling all over our religious rights to worship as we choose.” That appeared to be a reference to guidance that churchgoers maintain a six-foot distance between family groups during religious services, which has dramatically cut church attendance.

Ricketts, in response, said that the decision was made that the First Amendment right to protest, and “the importance of the issue” raised by the death of Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis, outweighed the state’s current guidance to maintain a six-foot distance between people and avoid large, public gatherings.

“It’s still concerning,” he said, about whether the protests will lead to a new spike in infections in the Omaha and Lincoln areas.

Several nights of protests, some resulting in vandalism, firing of tear gas and multiple arrests, followed Floyd's May 25 death. A video tape showed a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes as he laid, face down, on a street.

The handcuffed, 46-year-old black man was pronounced dead after

Protests focused on a history of mistreatment of African-Americans by police.

Ricketts said the state’s social distancing guidelines have been designed to protect the state’s most vulnerable citizens from contracting the virus, which has killed 188 Nebraskans as of Monday afternoon. The overall goal, the Republican governor said, was to avoid overwhelming the state’s health care system, which the rules have successfully done.

“I can’t say that we always get it 100% right, but we want to do what’s right for the health and safety of Nebraskans,” Ricketts told the callers.

Spokeswomen for the two hospitals in Kearney said Monday that until recently, those undergoing outpatient surgeries had to be dropped off, and no visitors were allowed to accompany them into the surgery area or recovery room.

Visitation rules at CHI Good Samaritan Hospital were changed on Monday to allow one adult to accompany someone during an outpatient surgery. A similar rule change became effective June 1 at Kearney Regional Medical Center.

