About 30 cabins were flooded and two people were rescued when an ice jam caused the Platte River to rise out from its banks in Dodge County Saturday and Sunday.

Dodge County Emergency Manager Thomas Smith said the county has been consulting with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on possible solutions, but there are no good ones.

Any attempts to break up the ice jam could clog up free-flowing parts of the river, which could lead to a worse jam and more damaging flooding, he said.

As a result, in consultation with the corps, local officials have decided that to let nature take its course and the jam break up naturally. The area is under a flood warning until Sunday evening.

So far, the area that has flooded is prone to repeat flooding, he said. No communities are in jeopardy from the flooding, Smith said. 

Dodge County Water rescue

Two people were rescued from a cabin near the Platte River on Saturday. Officials from multiple departments assisted with the rescue.

Minor flooding will still be possible along the banks of the river near the ice jam until the ice flushes out, according to the National Weather Service. “Unfortunately, that's almost impossible to predict, so it could be a few days,” the weather service tweeted late Sunday afternoon.

River fluctuations of 1 to 2 feet were possible as ice moves through the river, the weather service warned.

The two people who were rescued Saturday night were evacuated from a cabin, not a permanent residence. The Fremont Rural Fire Department, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Fremont Fire, Life Net for Lights and the Waterloo Fire Department assisted with the rescue near County Road 19 at the Platte River, the Dodge County Sheriff's  Office said.

About 4 to 5 feet of water surrounded the cabin when the rescue operation began about 7:45 p.m. Both individuals were  taken to the hospital in good condition, officials said.  

The American Red Cross opened an evacuation center in Fremont on Saturday in response to flooding along the Platte River. Four people came by the shelter Saturday night but required only  temporary accommodations, according to the Red Cross. The shelter had shut down by Sunday afternoon, but Red Cross officials remained on standby.

The shelter was located at the First Lutheran Church at 3200 Military Ave.

Flood of 2019: The aftermath and the recovery

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

Tags

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started