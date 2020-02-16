About 30 cabins were flooded and two people were rescued when an ice jam caused the Platte River to rise out from its banks in Dodge County Saturday and Sunday.
Dodge County Emergency Manager Thomas Smith said the county has been consulting with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on possible solutions, but there are no good ones.
Any attempts to break up the ice jam could clog up free-flowing parts of the river, which could lead to a worse jam and more damaging flooding, he said.
As a result, in consultation with the corps, local officials have decided that to let nature take its course and the jam break up naturally. The area is under a flood warning until Sunday evening.
So far, the area that has flooded is prone to repeat flooding, he said. No communities are in jeopardy from the flooding, Smith said.
Minor flooding will still be possible along the banks of the river near the ice jam until the ice flushes out, according to the National Weather Service. “Unfortunately, that's almost impossible to predict, so it could be a few days,” the weather service tweeted late Sunday afternoon.
River fluctuations of 1 to 2 feet were possible as ice moves through the river, the weather service warned.
The two people who were rescued Saturday night were evacuated from a cabin, not a permanent residence. The Fremont Rural Fire Department, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Fremont Fire, Life Net for Lights and the Waterloo Fire Department assisted with the rescue near County Road 19 at the Platte River, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office said.
About 4 to 5 feet of water surrounded the cabin when the rescue operation began about 7:45 p.m. Both individuals were taken to the hospital in good condition, officials said.
The American Red Cross opened an evacuation center in Fremont on Saturday in response to flooding along the Platte River. Four people came by the shelter Saturday night but required only temporary accommodations, according to the Red Cross. The shelter had shut down by Sunday afternoon, but Red Cross officials remained on standby.
The shelter was located at the First Lutheran Church at 3200 Military Ave.
Flood of 2019: The aftermath and the recovery
Nebraska's losses from 2019 flooding, blizzard exceed $3.4 billion
The Spencer Dam collapse
Spencer Dam: What went wrong?
Offutt Air Force Base couldn't stop the flood waters
Offutt Air Force Base flooding repairs close to $1 billion
As the Platte River swelled into Fremont the city became an island
Hundreds gather in Fremont for flood-risk briefing
Paradise Lakes community residents deal with mixed messages
Paradise Lakes community's imminent demolition
Floods cut off access to Plattsmouth water treatment plant
Plattsmouth's water treatment plant back up and running
Winslow: a town considers relocating
Winslow: A town ready to relocate
Camp Ashland hit hard by flooding
Nebraska National Guard receives full funding for repairs to Camp Ashland
Floods came to Nebraska farmland and left tons of sand behind
A King Lake family returns home in time for Christmas
Flooded fields along the Missouri River provided a smorgasbord for eagles
Pacific Junction in Mills County, Iowa was hit hard when levees failed
Flooding has taken a toll on Mills County, Iowa; even when it comes to caucusing
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.