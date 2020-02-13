Bus fire (copy)

Student Megan Klindt and driver Donald Hendricks died in this school bus fire in December 2017.

In the months before the school bus fire in Oakland, Iowa, that would claim the life of bus driver Donnie Hendricks and a 16-year-old student, several parents and community members complained about his driving.

Two parents pulled their kids from the bus Hendricks drove in the fall of 2017. One said he backed over a support cable on a power pole near their driveway on the first day of school. Another thought he was going to run into her car one foggy morning.

Weeks before the accident, he even hit the superintendent’s car with his personal vehicle in the school parking lot during a girls basketball game, the school board secretary said in a legal deposition. The superintendent told her he had to “get him out of the bus before he kills somebody,” she told attorneys.

Hendricks, 74, was a well-known and well-liked employee and sports booster in the Riverside Community School District in western Iowa. But concerns were mounting about his health problems and driving ability, according to court documents.

“I hope in writing to you and contacting the bus barn that a solution can be found before anything terrible happens,” one parent wrote in an email to Superintendent Timothy Mitchell in October 2017. “I like Donnie very much and hate that it has to come to this, but I feel like it’s in his best interest as well.”

The family of Megan Klindt, the happy-go-lucky Riverside High sophomore who died alongside Hendricks in a school bus fire on Dec. 12, 2017, said the school district ignored these warnings. They sued in 2018 on the grounds of negligence and wrongful death.

Now, the Riverside Community School District has reached a settlement with the Klindt family.

The details and amount of the settlement are confidential, said Brad Schroeder, the attorney for the Klindts.

The lawsuit named the Riverside Community School District as the defendant but not Hendricks’ estate.

A jury trial was scheduled to start March 3 in Pottawattamie County District Court.

“No amount of money will ever bring Megan back,” Schroeder said in a statement. “Megan’s family, as well as numerous witnesses and other community members, will continue to be haunted by the knowledge that her death could have easily been prevented if the numerous documented complaints and concerns of Riverside parents had been heeded by the school superintendent and transportation supervisor.”

Megan and Hendricks, the school bus driver, were the only two on the bus when it caught fire in rural Pottawattamie County after backing into a ditch. As the bus burned in front of Megan’s mother, Natalie Klindt, neither was able to escape.

In their lawsuit, the family alleged that the school district knew that Hendricks was in poor health — he was scheduled to undergo back surgery just days after the fire — and had fielded complaints about his driving.

Riverside Superintendent Timothy Mitchell did not respond to a request for comment.

In a deposition, Mitchell said that before Hendricks went on leave for back surgery, the district had begun to explore whether Hendricks could be fired or persuaded to resign or retire.

The National Transportation Safety Board, which investigated the accident, could not determine why the two were unable to escape the burning bus.

But in interviews with federal officials, some bus drivers speculated Megan wouldn’t have left the driver alone. Her body was found next to the driver’s seat.

Investigators said several school employees mentioned Hendricks’ limited mobility. He often walked with a cane and sometimes a walker.

“The principal and one of the drivers advised that they knew if an emergency occurred that the … driver would be unlikely to be able to self-extricate,” an investigator’s report said.

“However, the family (of Hendricks) denies that the driver’s back problems affected his ability to operate a motor vehicle. The driver’s deteriorating physical condition was noted by several co-workers and the principal of the local high school.”

Schroeder said school officials should have acted quickly and taken Hendricks off the road.

“They want justice, they want accountability,” he said of the Klindts. “What happened was wrong. It shouldn’t have happened.”

One woman sent an email to Mitchell, the superintendent, two weeks before the bus fire, saying a friend had witnessed a bus driver running through stop signs.

“When it comes to our kids’ safety, we shouldn’t wait weeks for something to get done because we are short on bus drivers,” she wrote.

