LINCOLN — The Nebraska Legislature advanced a budget Thursday that leaves nearly $134 million for property tax relief and business tax incentives.
The main budget bill cleared first-round consideration on a 41-2 vote, after a lengthy debate that touched on property taxes, state aid to schools, the rural-urban divide, the struggles of north Omaha and the spread of COVID-19.
State Sen. John Stinner of Gering, the Appropriations Committee chairman, called the budget a “fair and balanced” plan that would put money into key priorities and address some of the needs that had built up over the last three lean years.
This year’s proposal makes changes to the state budget passed last year, which covers a two-year period ending June 30, 2021.
It would more than double the state’s cash reserve, sometimes called the state’s rainy day fund, while leaving enough money for the property tax relief plan being crafted by the Revenue Committee.
“The fiscal posture of our state is strong,” Stinner said. “Obviously with the coronavirus it needs to be strong.”
The budget plan was crafted over the past two months and does not specifically address any needs related to the virus.
Stinner filed an amendment to be considered during the second round of debate that would provide $10 million for public health needs and $10 million in emergency costs related to the pandemic.
Some senators pointed out the potential economic impact of cancelling the College World Series, the NCAA men’s basketball tournament games and other events. Others raised worries about the effect of trade disruptions, which could translate into lower-than-expected revenues for the state.
The budget bill advanced without changes after overcoming a filibuster mounted by Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha. He said the budget would not do enough to help his north Omaha district.
He also raised objections to several items in the budget, including $10 million earmarked for rural workforce housing that he said favored rural parts of Nebraska over urban ones. He argued against putting $4 million into college scholarships for students who score high on tests while only adding $1 million to state college scholarships given out on the basis of income.
He also objected to putting $3.8 million into helping repair a collapsed irrigation tunnel in the Panhandle, while not doing enough to help Peru or West Point rebuild their drinking water systems.
As advanced, the budget would result in 3% average annual spending growth. It would leave the cash reserve fund at an estimated $731 million at the end of the two-year budget period.
It includes $55 million to pay the state’s share of costs for recovery from last year’s flooding and other weather disasters. Of that, about $9 million would go toward helping the hardest-hit counties meet their share of costs.
The budget includes $4 million for the Nebraska Career Scholarship program, proposed by Gov. Pete Ricketts. The program will provide scholarships to students at the University of Nebraska, state colleges and community colleges who enroll in high-need fields.
The budget also would boost state support for need-based college aid and for high school students taking community college classes.
Also included is money to pay higher salaries for corrections officers, provide developmental disability services to people in immediate need, increase payment rates for developmental disability service providers and boost payments for some behavioral health services.
In addition, the budget would cover the increased cost of using temporary staffing agencies at the Lincoln and Norfolk psychiatric hospitals.
