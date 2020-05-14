The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says a body discovered Thursday is that of a Fremont woman who has been missing since May 2.

The body of Michelle Sell, 61, was found about 11:30 a.m. in a rural area west of Fremont.

Searchers had been looking for her for two weeks.

They used a drone to help find her body. Among those helping in the search were the Sheriff’s Office, the Fremont Police Department, a rescue team from Kearney, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission employees and volunteers.

Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass said an autopsy would be conducted in Douglas County on Friday.

Anyone with information is urged to call Fremont Crime Stoppers at 402-727-4002. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward. — Kevin Cole and Nancy Gaarder

