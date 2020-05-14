The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says a body discovered Thursday is that of a Fremont woman who has been missing since May 2.
The body of Michelle Sell, 61, was found about 11:30 a.m. in a rural area west of Fremont. Her body was found near West Military Avenue between Business Park Drive and County Road 19.
Searchers had been looking for her for two weeks.
Searchers used a drone to help locate her body. Among those assisting in the search were the Sheriff's Office, Fremont Police Department, a rescue team from Kearney, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission employees and volunteers.
Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass said an autopsy would be conducted in Douglas County on Friday.
Anyone with information about the matter is urged to call Fremont Crime Stoppers at 402-727-4002. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
