For 1st time, Joe Biden calls for Trump to be impeached

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event this month in Rochester, N.H. 

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Former Nebraska Sen. and Gov. Bob Kerrey has thrown his support behind former Vice President Joe Biden's presidential campaign.

Kerrey said in a statement that "our democracy is hanging by a thread" because of President Donald Trump, and he thinks Biden is the best Democrat to beat Trump.

“I choose Joe Biden," he said. "I trust Joe Biden. I’m certain that in Joe, America will get a president ready to hit the ground running."

The two served in the Senate together for more than a decade.

Kerrey alluded to Biden's past — his first wife and young child died in a car crash in 1972, and another son died of brain cancer at age 46.

"I’m certain that he can help us to overcome the national trauma that we’re living today," Kerrey said of Biden. "Now more than ever, I want his mix of experience and heart in the White House.”

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

Receive a summary of the day’s popular and trending stories from Omaha.com.

Photos: Our best shots of 2019 (so far)

Take a spin through the best of our staff photos from 2019. The gallery will be updated throughout our journey through the next year. 

1 of 107

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

rmoring@owh.com, 402-444-1084,

twitter.com/roseannmoring

Reporter - Politics

Roseann covers politics for The World-Herald. Before she came to The World-Herald in 2011, she covered politics for the Springfield, Mo., News-Leader. Follow her on Twitter @roseannmoring. Phone: 402-444-1084.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments