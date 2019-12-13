The Diocese of Lincoln announced Friday that Bishop James Conley is taking a medical leave of absence.
Pope Francis has appointed Omaha Archbishop George Lucas to serve as apostolic administrator of the Lincoln Diocese during Conley’s leave of absence. Lucas will remain the Omaha archbishop, the Archdiocese of Omaha said in a press release.
Conley, 64, recently was diagnosed with serious depression, anxiety, tinnitus and insomnia, according to the press release.
Lucas is expected to travel to Lincoln one day a week. When he is not in Lincoln, officials said, he’ll be in regular contact with the diocese’s senior staff.
Conley was appointed bishop of the Lincoln Diocese in September 2012 and was installed as the ninth bishop of Lincoln in November of that year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.