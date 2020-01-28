LINCOLN — The unnamed retiree was highly respected in his central Nebraska community, an elected official with a wife, children and grandchildren to keep him active and connected.
He also was absolutely convinced that he had won the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes and had sent off nearly $10,000 to claim his winnings.
It was not until bank officials realized what was happening and asked the man's son to intervene, that the retiree realized he had fallen victim to one of the hundreds of scams and frauds that prey on older people.
"Believe me, the Publishers Clearing House doesn’t have you sending them cash in the mail so that you can start redeeming your prize," State Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg said Tuesday. "Our experience is many competent people fall for these scams."
That's why Williams, a banker who chairs the Legislature's Banking, Commerce and Insurance Committee, introduced Legislative Bill 853.
The measure would allow financial institutions to take action when they see signs that a vulnerable or older customer may be the target of financial exploitation.
The institutions could put a 30-day hold on certain transactions, including withdrawing or transferring money, changing the owner of an account or changing beneficiaries. They also could notify someone close to the customer, such as a known family member or friend, a co-signer on the customer's account or a trustee.
Williams said the measure would give legal protection to banks, credit unions and other financial institutions for not fulfilling their ordinary duty to carry out transactions requested by their customers. It also would protect them for breaching the customer's privacy.
"Public policy is all about weighing risk," he said. "In large part, LB 853 simply allows the bank to call a time out."
Concern about financial abuse of older people has grown along with the numbers of older Americans.
Banks nationally reported more than 24,454 cases of suspected elder financial abuse to the United States Treasury in 2018, more than double the amount five years earlier. One estimate pegged the total losses at up to $30 billion annually.
Robert Hallstrom, a lobbyist for the Nebraska Bankers Association, said LB 853 is similar to laws passed in 10 other states so far.
It also meshes with the federal Senior Safe Act, passed in 2018, which allows financial institutions to report concerns about financial abuse without liability as long as employees have undergone training about recognizing abuse.
The Nebraska bill won support from banking and credit union organizations, as well as Attorney General Doug Peterson's office and the state Banking Department. The Nebraska Home Care Association, which represents home health providers, and AARP Nebraska, which advocates for older Nebraskans, also backed the measure.
Jina Ragland, with AARP Nebraska, said older people account for 12% of the nation's population but 30% of the victims of financial exploitation. She said cognitive impairments that can come with age, social vulnerability and isolation make older people attractive targets for thieves and scammers.
"All of us can become at risk as we grow older," she said.
There were no opponents to the bill. Attorney Cameron Guenzel, speaking for the Nebraska Association of Trial Attorneys, testified neutral. He said the group has had concerns about giving financial institutions blanket immunity from liability but believes a compromise can be worked out.
The committee took no immediate action on the bill. Williams said it likely will be included in a package of changes to banking laws.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.