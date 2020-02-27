Vaping, like smoking, would be banned in public buildings and workplaces under a bill advanced Thursday by the Nebraska Legislature.
Legislative Bill 840 would extend the reach of the Clean Indoor Air Act to include electronic cigarettes, vape pens and other types of electronic smoking devices. It cleared the first of three rounds of consideration on a 31-2 vote.
State Sen. Dan Quick of Grand Island, who introduced the bill, said the change would protect people from potentially harmful substances in vaping aerosols. Those can include nicotine and heavy metals. He said the measure also would discourage youngsters from seeing vaping as a common and acceptable practice.
"I am committed to keeping these dangerous products out of the hands of our young people," he said.
A committee amendment to the bill would exempt vape shops from the public vaping ban. It would define vape shops as stores that only sell electronic smoking devices and related items and that only allow adults, age 21 and over, to enter.
But some lawmakers raised concerns about the bill. Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha said he wanted the bill to allow for vape lounges, similar to cigar bars.
That would require an amendment exempting specially licensed places that sell alcohol and other items as well as electronic smoking devices.
Sen. Andrew La Grone of Gretna questioned the definition of electronic smoking devices in the bill. The committee amendment would include any type of electronic device that delivers nicotine or other substance through aerosol or vapor.
Current vaping law applies only to devices that deliver nicotine. La Grone said the proposed definition could apply to asthma inhalers or humidifiers, which also produce vapors.
