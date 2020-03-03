LINCOLN — With the endorsement of business groups beginning to move the needle within the Nebraska Legislature, backers of a law banning job discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity have made plans for a push in the final days of this year’s session.
Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln recently made Legislative Bill 627 her priority bill, assuring it the chance to be debated, and says the measure has garnered verbal endorsements from a majority of the state’s 49 state lawmakers.
However, the senator’s head count is still short of the votes that would be needed to cut off a filibuster or overcome the expected veto that would come from Gov. Pete Ricketts if the bill were to pass.
As part of the new push, supporters of the bill on Tuesday launched a new business coalition called “Nebraska Competes,” making the case that Nebraska needs the anti-discrimination law if it’s going to compete for workers on equal footing amid a nationwide labor shortage.
“We believe that a welcoming environment is so key to attracting young talent to our state,” said Wendy Birdsall, president of the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, inviting Nebraska businesses to join the coalition. “Business thrives when we have the best and brightest working in Nebraska.”
But Ricketts, a Republican who has touted his pro-business record, is not persuaded that Nebraska needs to pass such a law to compete.
Ricketts spokesman Taylor Gage noted that most of the top states in recent business climate rankings by Forbes and Site Selection magazines don’t have such laws. And he said those laws have been used to target businesses based on the religious convictions of their owners.
“The governor opposes (sexual orientation and gender identity) laws because Nebraskans already treat people fairly, and these laws have hurt people in other states,” Gage said in a statement. “In fact, instead of helping create more opportunity, the laws have been used by far left groups to shut down businesses run by people of faith.”
While the chambers from Lincoln and Omaha have long backed an anti-discrimination law, the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry in previous years had taken no position. That changed last month when the board of the key statewide business group voted unanimously to support the measure. Days later, the chamber of commerce in Norfolk joined the Omaha and Lincoln chambers as local chambers to vote their support.
Business leaders have said Nebraska’s lack of an anti-discrimination law is harming efforts to retain and attract workers during a nationwide war for talent. They say the law is particularly important to attracting millennials, the tech-savvy generation born between 1981 and 1996 that is now the largest generation in the nation’s workforce.
Underscoring the importance of the issue among many young Nebraskans, the young professionals organizations of the Omaha and Lincoln chambers issued a joint statement last week backing LB 627. They said the bill would not only make Nebraska more attractive to workers, it would help the state live up to its motto: Equality Before the Law.
“The reality is our lives and workplaces are more mobile than ever before, and it is easy for an employee to simply say, ‘I’ll go somewhere else,’” the statement said. “We need to act swiftly if Nebraska wishes to remain attractive to workers and companies.”
Nationwide, 25 states have adopted laws barring workforce discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender workers, enacted either by their state legislatures or state commissions. Iowa has had a law since 2007.
But Nebraska’s Legislature has repeatedly voted down bills that would give LGBT workers the same protection against job discrimination that’s provided under state law for people based on race, color, religion, sex, disability, marital status and national origin.
There remains steadfast opposition from the governor and some religious groups, including the Nebraska Catholic Conference.
Gage, Ricketts’ spokesman, said not only have such laws been used against people of faith, but they’ve been used in other states “to guarantee biological males who identify as female the legal right to gain access to women’s bathrooms and locker rooms as well as to dominate girls sports.”
Sen. Pansing Brooks said one needs only to look at what’s happened in Omaha since the city adopted a local anti-discrimination ordinance to see that such laws wouldn’t create such issues.
“The sky hasn’t fallen,” she said. “Churches are thriving and business in Omaha is thriving.”
Ricketts and Pansing Brooks take vastly different positions on the issue, despite the fact that both have family members who are gay.
Ricketts’ sister, Laura Ricketts, is a lesbian and a gay rights advocate in Chicago who helped found LPAC, a lesbian-backed super PAC that endorses federal and state candidates across the country. Pansing Brooks has a gay son who left the state and is now working in cybersecurity in Washington, D.C.
Pansing Brooks said the new business support has been a game-changer in the Legislature, prompting her to prioritize the bill and beginning to change minds within the body.
Pansing Brooks now counts at least 27 lawmakers in favor of the bill, up from no more than 22 when the measure failed last year. At least two senators have told her specifically that since business groups are now on board, they are, too.
“It’s the power of business,” the senator said. “That is progress, and it’s exciting.”
But backers would have to round up at least 30 votes to override a veto. And if opponents launch a filibuster against the measure, it would take 33 votes to shut that down.
Backers outside the Legislature also sense the momentum and are making a push they hope will take the bill over the top.
Advocacy organizations and business and professional associations — from veterans to bankers to dentists — have long sponsored “legislative days” to lobby for their causes in Lincoln. The groups rally their members from across the state to descend on the statehouse and fan out for one-on-one discussions with their local senators.
On Wednesday, March 11, LGBT Nebraskans and their supporters are planning what they believe to be their first legislative day in Lincoln. Abbi Swatsworth of OutNebraska, the Lincoln-based LGBT rights organization that's organizing the effort, at this point expects at least 50 supporters representing some 20 different legislative districts across the state.
OutNebraska also joined Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Birdsall, the Lincoln chamber president, on Tuesday to roll out Nebraska Competes, an organization that will allow individual businesses to give their endorsement to the anti-discrimination measure. It’s modeled on similar organizations in Ohio and Texas.
Baird said all workers should feel they can be who they are without fear of being fired. And she rejected arguments against the measure based in religion.
“Religion at its best is when everybody is treated with dignity and respect,” she said. “It’s not in anyone’s interest to allow it to be used for discrimination.”
Baird and Swatsworth invited Nebraska businesses to lend their names to the coalition, saying a handful have signaled their support even before Tuesday’s official launch. Organizers hope an initial list will be revealed in the next few months.
“By joining Nebraska Competes,” Baird said, “companies can send a strong signal to the rest of the world that Nebraska, honestly, is for everyone.”
