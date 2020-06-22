Authorities have released the name of the man who died Friday in a crash in the Nebraska Panhandle.

Zachary A. Hrasky, 38, of Scottsbluff died when the vehicle he was in rolled just east of Mitchell, according to Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman.

The crash occurred about 11:30 p.m. on Spring Creek Road near the intersection with U.S. Highway 26.

A Nebraska State Patrol trooper witnessed the crash, according to the Sheriff's Office. One person was thrown from the vehicle, and another was trapped inside it as it burned. A 32-year-old man from Scottsbluff was taken to a local hospital.

Seat belts were not used, Overman said. The crash remains under investigation.

Responding agencies included the Nebraska State Patrol, the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office, the Mitchell Police Department, Valley Ambulance, Air Link and the Mitchell Fire Department.

