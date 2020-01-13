KENESAW, Neb. (AP) — A driver died after his pickup truck went out of control on an icy highway in south-central Nebraska's Adams County, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 1:15 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 6/Highway 34 south of Kenesaw. The Adams County Sheriff's Office said the pickup was headed west when the driver lost control and it rolled into a ditch, ejecting him.

He's been identified as David Hasse, 19, of Minden.

The sheriff's office said speed and the icy road contributed to the crash.

Notable Nebraska, Iowa deaths of 2019

1 of 34

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tags

Locations

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription