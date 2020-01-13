KENESAW, Neb. (AP) — A driver died after his pickup truck went out of control on an icy highway in south-central Nebraska's Adams County, authorities said.
The crash occurred around 1:15 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 6/Highway 34 south of Kenesaw. The Adams County Sheriff's Office said the pickup was headed west when the driver lost control and it rolled into a ditch, ejecting him.
He's been identified as David Hasse, 19, of Minden.
The sheriff's office said speed and the icy road contributed to the crash.
